The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is facing increasing scrutiny from FIFA and UEFA due to the ongoing leadership crisis that has engulfed the organization. The situation arose following the suspension of former RFEF president Pedro Rocha in July 2023. It has left the federation without a permanent leader for three months. With the end of the year approaching, soccer’s governing bodies are demanding swift action. Those bodies warned Spain of severe consequences if it fails to appoint a president.

Pedro Rocha took over leadership of the RFEF following the controversial tenure of Luis Rubiales. However, he found himself embroiled in allegations of misconduct, leading to his suspension by FIFA in July. The Spanish government has since stepped in to oversee the federation’s activities while searching for a long-term solution. However, as of October, the Spain FA has failed to name a new president. This prolonged leadership vacuum has drawn the ire of both FIFA and UEFA.

Garcia Silvero, FIFA’s legal director, has publicly confirmed that action will be taken if the RFEF fails to appoint a new president by the end of 2024. Speaking to Diario AS, Silvero stated that the global governing body is losing patience with the situation. As a result, it is prepared to take decisive measures to ensure the matter is resolved. According to Silvero, it will take action to address the delay if the federation does not resolve its leadership crisis within the specified time frame.

Threats to Spanish clubs and national team

One of the most alarming aspects of the ongoing saga is the potential fallout for Spanish soccer at both club and national levels. The report adds that FIFA and UEFA are ready to impose significant penalties on the RFEF. Among the most severe threats is the possibility of Spanish clubs being banned from participating in European competitions. That includes the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

This threat would be devastating for La Liga teams. Many of those clubs rely on participation in these prestigious tournaments for both financial and competitive reasons. It would be detrimental to Spanish clubs’ finances and the reputation of Spanish soccer internationally to exclude them from tournaments.

In addition to the potential club-level penalties, the Spanish national team could also face repercussions. Spain risks exclusion from major international tournaments such as the European Championships and the UEFA Nations League if the RFEF does not comply with FIFA and UEFA’s demands. This would be a monumental blow to La Roja’s reputation, considering their long history of success at international tournaments.

Spain’s 2030 World Cup in jeopardy

Perhaps the most high-profile consequence of the RFEF’s ongoing instability is the potential loss of Spain’s hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup. Spain, along with Portugal and Morocco, is part of a joint effort to host the tournament. However, the unresolved issues within the federation have raised concerns among governing bodies. They may reconsider Spain’s role in hosting the event.

Losing the 2030 World Cup hosting rights would not only be a major blow to Spanish football. This extends to the country’s economy but also to the country’s economy. Major international sporting events typically bring substantial financial and tourism benefits. Spain’s possible removal from the bid could result in Morocco emerging as the primary host for the final, a scenario that has already sparked speculation.

UEFA’s dissatisfaction with the RFEF’s situation is not a new development. Reports dating back to August 2023 suggested that UEFA was unhappy with the Spanish government’s political intervention in the FA’s affairs. According to UEFA’s rules, political interference in soccer governance is strictly illegal. It undermines the independence of national soccer associations.

PHOTOS: IMAGO