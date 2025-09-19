Barcelona stay or Manchester United return? Marcus Rashford clears the air on future plans after stunning UEFA Champions League display

On a night that will go down in history as a watershed moment in his career, Marcus Rashford shone brightly at St. James’ Park. The English forward, currently on loan from Manchester United, scored both goals in Barcelona’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League.

The win not only boosted Barca’s European campaign but also left fans speculating about Rashford’s future. Would he stay in Catalonia, or head back to Manchester United next season? The answer may have just been revealed — and it has major implications for both clubs.

The Blaugrana’s visit to England was a clash of intensity and ambition. Newcastle started aggressively, but the La Liga giant weathered the storm, and Rashford took over in the second half. The first goal arrived on 58 minutes when Rashford attacked the space between Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, rising highest to head home Jules Kounde’s cross. Just nine minutes later, he stunned the home crowd again by cutting inside and smashing a thunderous strike past Nick Pope.

It was Rashford at his ruthless best — quick, decisive, and unstoppable. His brace made him the first Barcelona player since Lionel Messi to register six shots, ten touches in the opposition box, and five successful dribbles in a Champions League game, according to Opta.

What did Rashford say after the game?

Rashford’s performance was also symbolic — his first time playing in England since his loan move, with England boss Thomas Tuchel in the stands and Manchester United supporters watching closely. For many, it was a reminder of what United have been missing.

But the 27-year-old’s post-match comments carried an even bigger revelation. After weeks of speculation about his future, Rashford finally made his intentions clear. “I want to stay here for as many years as possible. We’ll see if I can achieve that. I just have to focus on trying to do my job and help the team in any way I can,” he told the media after the game.

What’s more, according to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, Barcelona has already decided to activate Rashford’s $35 million buy clause at the end of the season and is even exploring whether a permanent deal could be struck as early as January.

“Barcelona fully intend on bringing Marcus Rashford to the club permanently, and as it stands, that will be happening at the end of the season,” Bailey said. “But there is a chance it could happen early, if United are looking for cash in January.”