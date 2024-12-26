Barcelona’s sights are already set on the next chapter of their attacking line-up as speculation mounts over Robert Lewandowski’s future. With the Polish forward at 36 and in the twilight of his career, the Catalan giants are exploring high-profile replacements. Names like Aleksander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, and Jonathan David have surfaced, with some even eyeing an ambitious pursuit of Erling Haaland. However, the decision hinges on an important February meeting, where the club is set to hold showdown talks with their star striker.

Lewandowski’s second season at Barcelona has been a rollercoaster. The veteran striker started the campaign in blistering form, netting 14 goals in his first 11 La Liga matches and adding seven goals in six Champions League appearances. Such performances reaffirmed his reputation as one of Europe’s elite finishers, sparking discussions of a potential contract extension.

However, recent weeks have painted a different picture. Lewandowski has struggled to maintain his scoring rhythm, managing just two goals in his last seven league matches. This dip has led Barcelona to rethink their long-term plans, especially with his contract running until June 2026.

Fitness has also become a talking point. Manager Hansi Flick has shown caution, substituting Lewandowski in every game this December, except the season opener against Mallorca, which the striker missed entirely. Flick’s decisions suggest concern over Lewandowski’s endurance and ability to sustain his high-performance levels throughout the grueling season.

Replacement rumors: Who will take the baton?

As Lewandowski’s form fluctuates, Barcelona is actively exploring alternatives. According to El Nacional, Viktor Gyokeres tops the list. The 26-year-old striker, valued at €60–70 million, has garnered attention from top European clubs. Gyökeres offers versatility and a robust all-around game, making him a strong contender.

Another name in the mix is Jonathan David, a Canadian forward currently with Lille. Set to leave as a free agent next summer, David represents a cost-effective option. Meanwhile, the Catalans’ long-term dream remains Erling Haaland, whose clinical finishing and style align perfectly with Barcelona’s attacking philosophy. Though expensive, the Norwegian’s goal-scoring prowess makes him an irresistible target.

February talks: Pivotal moment

Barcelona’s leadership has set February 2025 as the key month for discussions with Lewandowski. By then, the club expects the striker to meet a clause in his contract requiring him to play 45 minutes in at least half of the games this season, triggering an automatic extension for a fourth year.

However, opinions within the club’s boardroom are divided. Some believe it’s time to part ways with Lewandowski and usher in a new era. Others, including Sporting Director Deco and manager Hansi Flick, see value in retaining him. “His performances have been at the top level,” sources close to the club note, though they also acknowledge that continued struggles could open the debate.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Lewandowski would consider stepping aside if the club approached the conversation with honesty. As of now, his intention remains to stay and continue leading Barcelona’s attack.