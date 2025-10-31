Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
A general view of Camp Nou in 2023, before reconstruction work began.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesA general view of Camp Nou in 2023, before reconstruction work began.

Barcelona announced the reopening of Camp Nou after an extended period of renovation. The Catalan side now hope their stadium can host a key UEFA Champions League match in the future.

The FC Barcelona men’s football first team will officially return to the Spotify Camp Nou next Friday, November 7, to hold an open training session in front of the Barça fans,” the Blaugranas announced in a statement published on their official website this Friday.

This is a milestone for Barcelona, given the long time they have been away from Camp Nou. The last official match played there was during the penultimate round of the 2022-23 La Liga season, when they defeated Mallorca 3-0. Two years and five months have passed since that moment, and now fans will slowly be able to return to their historic home.

This session will also serve as a technical and operational test to ensure the proper functioning of systems, access points, and various aspects of the facility, as part of the stadium’s gradual reopening process,” the Spanish club added, emphasizing that while this represents progress, there is still a long way to go.

Barcelona players during the most recent official match at Camp Nou on May 28, 2023.

Barcelona players during the most recent official match at Camp Nou on May 28, 2023.

Camp Nou renovations continue

The training session on November 7 is just the first step in Barcelona’s return to their historic home. Renovation work is still ongoing. The club’s plan is to return to Camp Nou before the work is fully completed, opening only certain sections and gradually increasing stadium capacity as renovations progress.

Advertisement
Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

see also

Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

In fact, for this first open training session, a capacity of 23,000 spectators has been set, far from the more than 100,000 that Camp Nou will hold once fully completed.

Barcelona target Champions League final

Amid the excitement and optimism surrounding the return to Camp Nou after more than two years, Barcelona are already laying out ambitious plans to make the most of their stadium once renovations are fully completed.

“Through the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), FC Barcelona has requested to host the 2029 UEFA Champions League final at Spotify Camp Nou,” reported Mundo Deportivo on Friday. This would be the stadium’s first major event in its new form and an important test ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, for which it will be one of the venues.

Advertisement
Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

see also

Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

However, Barcelona will compete with other top stadiums that are also potential hosts for the Champions League final. UEFA has confirmed that it has received interest from 15 member associations to host the finals of the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, and UEFA Women’s Champions League,” Mundo Deportivo added. “Final proposals must be submitted along with the official bid dossiers by June 10, 2026.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe failed to win UEFA Champions League together: PSG legend Marco Verratti offers bold but realistic six-word explanation

Why Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe failed to win UEFA Champions League together: PSG legend Marco Verratti offers bold but realistic six-word explanation

It was one of the most dazzling front threes soccer has ever seen — Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the same Paris Saint-Germain team. Yet, despite the superstar power, records, and moments of brilliance, the Champions League crown always eluded them.

Estevao and Marc Guiu break Chelsea’s all-time record in Champions League clash vs Ajax

Estevao and Marc Guiu break Chelsea’s all-time record in Champions League clash vs Ajax

Chelsea, fresh off their 2025 Club World Cup triumph, continue to assert dominance with a stunning series of wins. Marc Guiu and Estevao shattered a historic club record in their Champions League clash against Ajax, reinforcing their status as one of England's elite teams.

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

Why isn’t Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League match?

For the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt, Liverpool fans were left in shock as star Mohamed Salah has been left out of the starting lineup.

Next generation Ronaldo steps onto international stage as Cristiano Jr. makes Portugal U-16 debut: How did he perform?

Next generation Ronaldo steps onto international stage as Cristiano Jr. makes Portugal U-16 debut: How did he perform?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the 15-year-old son of soccer’s global icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has made his long-awaited debut for Portugal’s U16 national team, marking a symbolic first step in what many see as the continuation of one of soccer’s greatest stories.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo