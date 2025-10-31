Barcelona announce Camp Nou return date and apply to host major UEFA Champions League event

Barcelona announced the reopening of Camp Nou after an extended period of renovation. The Catalan side now hope their stadium can host a key UEFA Champions League match in the future.

“The FC Barcelona men’s football first team will officially return to the Spotify Camp Nou next Friday, November 7, to hold an open training session in front of the Barça fans,” the Blaugranas announced in a statement published on their official website this Friday.

This is a milestone for Barcelona, given the long time they have been away from Camp Nou. The last official match played there was during the penultimate round of the 2022-23 La Liga season, when they defeated Mallorca 3-0. Two years and five months have passed since that moment, and now fans will slowly be able to return to their historic home.

“This session will also serve as a technical and operational test to ensure the proper functioning of systems, access points, and various aspects of the facility, as part of the stadium’s gradual reopening process,” the Spanish club added, emphasizing that while this represents progress, there is still a long way to go.

Camp Nou renovations continue

The training session on November 7 is just the first step in Barcelona’s return to their historic home. Renovation work is still ongoing. The club’s plan is to return to Camp Nou before the work is fully completed, opening only certain sections and gradually increasing stadium capacity as renovations progress.

In fact, for this first open training session, a capacity of 23,000 spectators has been set, far from the more than 100,000 that Camp Nou will hold once fully completed.

Barcelona target Champions League final

Amid the excitement and optimism surrounding the return to Camp Nou after more than two years, Barcelona are already laying out ambitious plans to make the most of their stadium once renovations are fully completed.

“Through the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), FC Barcelona has requested to host the 2029 UEFA Champions League final at Spotify Camp Nou,” reported Mundo Deportivo on Friday. This would be the stadium’s first major event in its new form and an important test ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, for which it will be one of the venues.

However, Barcelona will compete with other top stadiums that are also potential hosts for the Champions League final. “UEFA has confirmed that it has received interest from 15 member associations to host the finals of the 2028 and 2029 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, and UEFA Women’s Champions League,” Mundo Deportivo added. “Final proposals must be submitted along with the official bid dossiers by June 10, 2026.”