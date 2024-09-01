All eyes were on Nico Williams earlier this summer in Barcelona. The Basque winger had just finished an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Spain; there he scored two goals and provided an assist; helping his team secure the championship in Germany. As a result, Williams found himself at the center of a heated transfer saga; with several top European clubs vying for his signature.

Among the suitors, Barcelona emerged as the most determined to sign Williams. The Spanish giants identified Williams as their top priority signing for the transfer window; reportedly reserving all available financial resources to make the deal happen. Speculation about his potential move to the Catalan side reached a fever pitch, especially during Euro 2024.

Despite the intense speculation and reports suggesting that Barca reached an agreement with Williams, the deal never materialized. Instead, the young winger made the surprising decision to stay with his current club, Athletic Club; where Athletic Club subsequently awarded Williams the iconic number 10 shirt. This shirt was previously worn by the club’s former captain, Iker Muniain, who left the club earlier in the summer.

For the Blaugrana. missing out on the young winger was a significant blow. The club had been eager to secure his services; especially given the uncertainty surrounding their squad’s depth in the attacking positions. However, financial constraints and the inability to meet certain guarantees reportedly played a crucial role in derailing the transfer. Williams’ decision to remain in Bilbao disappointed Barcelona; but also other interested parties like Chelsea and Arsenal, who had also shown interest in the 22-year-old star.

New chapter at Athletic Club

Williams’ decision to stay with Athletic Club saw mixed reactions. On one hand, it reaffirmed his deep connection to the Basque club, a sentiment he has expressed throughout his career. Speaking to the media after his side’s defeat to Atletico Madrid, Williams reiterated his love for the club. However, he also left the door open for a potential future move.

“The Euros was a showcase, but my heart is at Athletic Club and I wanted to stay here. Of course, no one knows what will happen in the future,” Williams said in an interview with DAZN. This statement, while reassuring to the Bibao fans, also hinted at the possibility of a transfer down the line; perhaps as early as next summer.

In December of the previous year, Williams signed a three-year contract extension with the Basque side, binding him to the club until 2027. The deal includes a release clause reportedly in the region of $60 million, a figure that could increase in the future.

Williams not ruling out future with Barca

While Barcelona’s failure to land Williams was a significant setback, the club’s strong start to the new season has softened the blow. The Blaugrana have won their first four La Liga matches, playing an inspiring brand of football that has delighted fans. With players like Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and the young sensation Lamine Yamal stepping up to cover the spaces behind Robert Lewandowski, it seems that Barcelona may not have needed a new right winger after all.

Despite his commitment to Athletic Club for the current season, Williams did not rule out the possibility of a future move for Barca. His careful choice of words suggests that he remains open to exploring new opportunities, especially if a club like Barcelona can resolve its financial issues and present a viable offer.

As Williams himself admitted, his decision to stay at Estadio San Mames was influenced by his desire to continue growing as a player in a familiar environment. “It has already been shown that I am happy here, those things are carried out by my agent. I have already decided to be here for another year, to continue growing at Athletic, that is the important thing now,” he stated. The use of the phrase “another year” in his recent comments has led to speculation that he may be considering a move in the next transfer window if the right opportunity arises.

