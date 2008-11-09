JP Dellacamera is the featured guest in episode 67 of the EPL Talk Podcast. The legendary U.S. soccer commentator shares his insight into his most memorable career moments including the Shot Heard Round the World as well as the 1999 Champions League final with Manchester United coming from behind to snatch a late victory against Bayern Munich. Dellacamera also discusses what he’s been doing recently, his style of commentating, how soccer in the U.S. has made progress, and how he got started in sports broadcasting. Plus we preview the Champions League Final and share news about a new football web site and podcast.
