



Episode 91 features an interview with John McCormick from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign, who – along with his colleagues – are fighting for justice for the 96 people who tragically died in April 1989 in one of the darkest days of English football. McCormick dissects what happened that day, talks about the lies that have been told, how the BBC and The Sun have been exposed as profiting from the tragedy, and the latest news about whether the people who were made mistakes that day will ever be brought to trial.