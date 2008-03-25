



From June 7 to June 29, Austria and Switzerland will be the hosts of Euro 2008, which pits the best European nations against each other in a tournament format similar to the World Cup.

Austria

June 8, Noon ET: Austria v Croatia

June 12, 2:45pm ET: Austria v Poland

June 16, 2:45pm ET: Austria v Germany

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Croatia

June 8, Noon ET: Austria v Croatia

June 12, Noon ET: Croatia v Germany

June 16, 2:45pm ET: Poland v Croatia

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Czech Republic

June 7, Noon ET: Switzerland v Czech Republic

June 11, Noon ET: Czech Republic v Portugal

June 15, 2:45pm ET: Turkey v Czech Republic

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

France

June 9, Noon ET: Romania v France

June 13, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v France

June 17, 2:45pm ET: France v Italy

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Germany

June 8, 2:45pm ET: Germany v Poland

June 12, Noon ET: Croatia v Germany

June 16, 2:45pm ET: Austria v Germany

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Greece

June 10, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Sweden

June 14, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Russia

June 18, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Spain

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Italy

June 9, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v Italy

June 13, Noon ET: Italy v Romania

June 17, 2:45pm ET: France v Italy

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Netherlands

June 9, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v Italy

June 13, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v France

June 17, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v Romania

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Poland

June 8, 2:45pm ET: Germany v Poland

June 12, 2:45pm ET: Austria v Poland

June 16, 2:45pm ET: Poland v Croatia

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Portugal

June 7, 2:45pm ET: Portugal v Turkey

June 11, Noon ET: Czech Republic v Portugal

June 15, 2:45pm ET: Switzerland v Portugal

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Romania

June 9, Noon ET: Romania v France

June 13, Noon ET: Italy v Romania

June 17, 2:45pm ET: Netherlands v Romania

Home shirt:

Russia

June 10, Noon ET: Spain v Russia

June 14, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Russia

June 18, 2:45pm ET: Russia v Sweden

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Spain

June 10, Noon ET: Spain v Russia

June 14, Noon ET: Sweden v Spain

June 18, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Spain

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Sweden

June 10, 2:45pm ET: Greece v Sweden

June 14, Noon ET: Sweden v Spain

June 18, 2:45pm ET: Russia v Sweden

Home shirt:

Switzerland

June 7, Noon ET: Switzerland v Czech Republic

June 11, 2:45pm ET: Switzerland v Turkey

June 15, 2:45pm ET: Switzerland v Portugal

Home shirt:

Away shirt:

Turkey

June 7, 2:45pm ET: Portugal v Turkey

June 11, 2:45pm ET: Switzerland v Turkey

June 15, 2:45pm ET: Turkey v Czech Republic

Home shirt:

Away shirt: