Disney Plus and Hulu will require one app later in 2023. The media conglomerate is creating a service that will allow subscribers to have access to both platform’s extensive range of content. There will still be the distinct apps for those that want to have separation in their offerings.

Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed the new app during the company’s second quarter earnings meeting. The revelation eliminates the need to have multiple apps. This is particularly useful for those that subscribe to the Disney Bundle. This relatively affordable option of $12.99 per month with ads allows access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Also, the company has an ad-free version that is $19.99 per month.

“This is a logical progression of our DTC (direct to consumer) offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience,” Iger said during the meeting.

Iger did not give a launch date for this unnamed Disney app for Disney+ and Hulu.

What the Disney Plus and Hulu app means for soccer fans

Disney+ does not have any live soccer content. It does have select soccer movies or shows. For example, you can watch Bend it Like Beckham on Disney+. For the nonfiction soccer fan, though, it is a little more limited. For real life content, Disney+ has the Save Our Squad series about a youth team in London.

Hulu, on the other hand, does have live soccer content integrated into the app when you have ESPN+. You can watch all of your favorite soccer games (and ESPN FC) via the Hulu app (as long as you subscribe to ESPN+ too).

As of press time, ESPN+ is not a part of this new app that has Disney Plus and Hulu that’ll be released later this year.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto