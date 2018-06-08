In our Denmark Preview: World Cup 2018, we share our analysis about this Denmark team. Their last World Cup was South Africa 2010.

Denmark Preview: World Cup 2018

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lössl, Frederik Rønnow

Defenders: Simon Kjær, Andreas Christensen, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Henrik Dalsgaard, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jonas Knudsen

Midfielders: William Kvist, Thomas Delaney, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schöne, Christian Eriksen, Michael Krohn-Dehli

Forwards: Pione Sisto, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Viktor Fischer, Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Jørgensen, Kasper Dolberg

Manager: Age Hareide

Likely starting lineup

Analysis

Having missed two of the previous three World Cups and failed to get out of the group in 2010, Denmark supporters will feel as though this team is due an overdue crack at this competition. They appear in decent shape to do so in Russia.

While they didn’t qualify in the most straightforward fashion, having gone through the UEFA playoffs, they made a difficult assignment against the Republic of Ireland appear decidedly easy; a 5-1 win in Dublin was an emphatic result and an indication of what this team is capable of when everything does align.

Of course, so much of what Denmark do is dependant on Christian Eriksen, who netted a hat-trick against the Republic on that memorable evening. It’s been up to manager Age Hareide to build a platform from which he can flourish and in the main he’s been able to do that.

While there’s an appreciation that the other 10 players are there to provide that foundation, there is some talent to tap into elsewhere. Lasse Schone sets the tempo in midfield, while Thomas Delaney will clatter forward in support of Nicolai Jorgensen. On the left flank Pione Sisto is potentially a wildcard for the Danes after a fine season with Celta Vigo; he can be both fabulous and frustrating.

In the past Denmark may have been renowned for playing technical, possession football and the personnel is there for them to do so again in Russia. However, under Hareide we’ve seem the team be a little more versatile; they’re a physical side and won’t be afraid to mix things up in what promise to be battles against Peru and Australia.

Anything against France would be a bonus in Group C, although the Danes appear, on paper at least, to have an edge of the other two sides. If they can find a way into the last 16 and Eriksen can conjure his magic, then they may just match their run to the last eight from four years ago.

Key Man – Christian Eriksen

While some national team managers heading to this tournament will dismiss suggestions that they’re dependant on the fortunes of one player, when it comes to Denmark the coach appears to have conceded the best way of getting results is by getting the most from their standout man.

There’s no doubt that’s Eriksen and although some footballers would struggle with the weight of a nation on their shoulders, the Tottenham Hotspur playmaker appears to be relishing being the go-to guy for the Danes.

Indeed, of the 21 goals the 26-year-old has scored for Denmark, 15 have been in the 19 games Hareide has taken charge of, 11 of which came in qualifying; he’s represented the national side 77 times in total.

Three of those came on that night in Dublin, when Eriksen appeared to fully embrace his role as talisman. Having fallen behind in the contest, he took a grip of the game, netting three remarkable goals to silence a white-hot crowd.

There’s no doubt Eriksen is one of the finest players in the Premier League, having been the creative inspiration behind Spurs for years. If he can drag Denmark to a good result this summer, we may start talking about one of the most talented midfielders in world football.

Denmark’s Group Stage fixtures

Saturday, June 16

Peru vs. Denmark, Noon, FS1, Telemundo, Sling Blue and fubo (7-day free trial)

Thursday, June 21

Denmark vs. Australia, 8am, FS1, Telemundo, Sling Blue and fubo (7-day free trial)

Tuesday, June 26

Denmark vs. France, 10am, FOX, Universo, Sling Blue and fubo (7-day free trial)

Denmark’s path to the final

If Denmark wins Group C, their Round of 16 game will be against the country that finishes second from Group D which will either be Argentina, Iceland, Nigeria or Croatia. If Denmark wins that Round of 16 game, Denmark will enter the quarterfinal stage with a game against the team that is victorious between the winner of Group A (Russia, Uruguay, Egypt or Saudi Arabia) and the team that finishes second in Group B (either Morocco, Iran, Portugal or Spain). If Denmark advances to the semi-final stage, it’ll play the winner of the quarterfinal that comes out of the E1 vs. F2 versus G1 vs. H2 series.

If Denmark finishes second in Group C, Denmark will play the team that finishes first in Group D (either Argentina, Iceland, Nigeria or Croatia). If Denmark wins that game, it would be in the quarterfinal against the team that is victorious between the winner of Group B (either Morocco, Iran, Spain or Portugal) and the team that finishes second in Group A (either Russia, Uruguay, Egypt or Saudi Arabia). If Denmark advances to the semi-final stage, it’ll play the winner of the quarterfinal that comes out of the F1 vs. E2 versus H1 vs. G2 series.

