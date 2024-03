It’s going to be another busy summer of soccer friendlies played across the globe as teams from across England, Spain, Italy, France, Mexico, Portugal and elsewhere play preseason games to prepare for the new season.

For several years, World Soccer Talk has been compiling a page featuring these fixtures. The 2015 edition is below. If you see any new ones that aren’t listed underneath, please e-mail them to web@worldsoccertalk.com and we’ll add them at our earliest convenience.

All times Eastern

Wednesday, May 27

Malaysian XI vs. Tottenham Hotspur (in Kuala Lumpur), 8:45am

Toronto FC vs. Manchester City, 7:30pm

Columbus Crew vs Valencia, 7:30pm

Thursday, May 28

Houston Dynamo vs. Manchester City, 8:30pm

Saturday, May 30

Sydney FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30am

Thailand All-Stars vs. Chelsea (in Bangkok), time TBD

Tuesday, June 2

Sydney FC vs. Chelsea, time TBD

Wednesday, July 1

Fort Lauderdale Strikers vs. Boca Juniors, 8pm

Wednesday, July 8

Red Bulls Salzburg vs West Brom, time TBD

Thursday, July 9

Darlington vs Sunderland, 2:45pm

Saturday, July 11

AFC Wimbledon vs Watford, 10am

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Club America, 11:30pm

Tuesday, July 14

Arsenal v Singapore Select XI (in Singapore), 7:30am

Everton v Stoke City (in Singapore), 8am

Philadelphia Union vs. Bournemouth, TBD

Newcastle United vs Club Atlas (in Milwaukee), 9pm

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Club America, 10:30pm

Sacramento Republic vs. Sunderland, 11pm

Wednesday, July 15

Everton vs. Stoke (in Singapore), 5:50am

Arsenal vs. Singapore XI (in Singapore), 8:20am

Orlando City vs. West Bromwich Albion, time TBD

Friday, July 17

Brisbane Roar vs. Liverpool, 4:45am

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City (in Albufeira, Portugal), 1:30pm

Charleston Battery vs. West Bromwich Albion, 7:30pm

Pachuca vs. Sunderland (in Sacramento), 10:30pm

Club América vs. Manchester United (in Seattle), 11pm

Saturday, July 18

Real Madrid vs. AS Roma (in Melbourne, Australia), 5am

Asia Trophy third place game, 5:50am

Asia Trophy final, 8:20am

Minnesota United vs Club Leon, time TBD

SL Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain (in Toronto), 8:30pm

Sacramento Republic vs Newcastle United, 11pm

Sunday, July 19

Richmond Kickers vs. West Bromwich Albion, time TBD

Monday, July 20

Adelaide vs Liverpool, 5:30am

Puebla FC vs Monarcas Morelia (in Dallas), 6:30pm

Club America vs Santos Laguna (in Dallas), 9:30pm

Tuesday, July 21

AS Roma vs. Manchester City (in Melbourne, Australia), 6am

Lincoln City vs. Leicester, 2:45pm

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. vs. ACF Fiorentina (in Harrison, New Jersey), 8:30pm

Portland Timbers vs Newcastle United, 10:30pm

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. FC Barcelona, 11pm

Manchester United F.C. vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Avaya Stadium), 11pm

Wednesday, July 22

Wrexham vs Stoke City, 2pm

Toronto vs. Sunderland, 7pm

Chelsea F.C. vs. New York Red Bulls (in Harrison, NJ), 8pm

Friday, July 24

Malaysia XI vs. Liverpool, 4:45am

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (in Melbourne, Australia), 6am

Reading vs Swansea (in Wycombe), 2:45pm

ACF Fiorentina vs. SL Benfica (in Hartford, CT), 8pm

Saturday, July 25

Milan vs Inter Milan (in Shenzhen, China), time TBD

Brentford vs Stoke, 8:30am

Wolfsburg v. Villarreal (in London), 9am

Arsenal v. Lyon, 11:20am

Mansfield vs Leicester City, 10am

Manchester United F.C. vs. F.C. Barcelona (in Santa Clara, CA), 4pm

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. vs. Chelsea (in Charlotte, NC), 6pm

Sunday, July 26

Lyon v. Villarreal (in London), 9am

Arsenal v. Wolfsburg, 11:20am

SL Benfica vs. New York Red Bulls (in Harrison, NJ), 7:30pm

Monday, July 27

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid (in Guangzhou, China), time TBD

Tuesday, July 28

FC Barcelona vs. Chelsea (in Washington DC), 8pm

Club America vs. SL Benfica (in Mexico City), 10pm

Wednesday, July 29

Walsall vs West Brom, 2:30pm

Burton Albion vs Leicester City, 2:30pm

Doncaster vs Sunderland, 2:45pm

MLS All-Stars vs. Tottenham Hotspur (in Denver), 9pm

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain (in Chicago), 11:30pm

Real Madrid vs Milan (in Shanghai, China); time TBD (game may be played on July 30 instead; TBD)

Athletic Bilbao vs. Club Tijuana (in Boise, ID), time TBD

Saturday, August 1

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace, 10am

Birmingham vs Leicester City, 10am

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais (in Montreal), time TBD

Sunday, August 2

Chelsea vs. Arsenal (Community Shield), time TBD, FOX Sports 1

ACF Fiorentina vs. FC Barcelona (in Florence), time TBD

Tuesday, August 4

Tottenham vs Real Madrid (in Munich), time TBD

Wednesday, August 5

Chelsea F.C. vs. ACF Fiorentina (in London), 10am

Tottenham vs. AC Milan or Bayern Munich, time TBD