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Why isn’t Anthony Gordon starting for England against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Gordon adds speed to the team
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesGordon adds speed to the team

Anthony Gordon is officially benched for England’s World Cup third-place playoff clash against France. While Harry Kane gears up to spearhead the frontline and finish the tournament strong, the explosive forward’s omission has completely hijacked the pre-match headlines. Dive in to find out why one of the Three Lions’ most dangerous attackers is starting from the sidelines.

England enters the bronze-medal match after suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina, while France arrives following a 2-0 loss to Spain. Although neither national team reached the final they had hoped for, both still have the opportunity to conclude their World Cup campaign with a victory.

The third-place playoff is often described as the match nobody wants to play, but both teams still have pride to defend after falling just one step short of the World Cup final.

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The Three Lions looked destined for their first World Cup final in six decades after Anthony Gordon fired the team ahead against Argentina. However, late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed a dramatic comeback that ended the Three Lions’ dream.

France vs England StatisticsH2H Record
Total Matches Played32
England Wins17
France Wins10
Draws5
England Goals66
France Goals41

France, meanwhile, struggled to impose itself against Spain and suffered a 2-0 defeat, bringing an end to another impressive tournament run. Didier Deschamps’ side now has one final opportunity to leave North America with a positive result.

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Why Anthony Gordon is not starting

The mystery surrounding Gordon’s absence has now been answered following the release of the official starting lineups.

The Barcelona star has been left out of England’s starting XI because of Thomas Tuchel’s tactical selection rather than injury. The England manager opted to start Marcus Rashford on the left side of the attack, while Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, and Bukayo Saka behind Ivan Toney.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England reacts after the scoreless draw.

Marcus Rashford #11 of England reacts after the scoreless draw.

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Throughout the tournament, Tuchel has frequently rotated his attacking options depending on the opponent. Gordon has earned increased responsibility thanks to his energy, defensive work, and attacking contributions during England’s World Cup campaign, making him the preferred option for this encounter.

No reports were suggesting Gordon is carrying an injury, meaning the forward is available among the substitutes and could still influence the match from the bench if called upon later.

Tuchel sticks with the players who carried England deep into the tournament

England’s coaching staff has consistently emphasized balance throughout the World Cup, and Tuchel has continued that approach for the final match.

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Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with teammates Declan Rice #4 and Anthony Gordon #18.

Several reports leading up to kickoff had already suggested Rashford was competing directly with Gordon for the left-wing position. His performances, combined with his defensive intensity and ability to stretch opposing defenses, ultimately convinced Tuchel to keep him in the starting lineup.

The England manager also had to manage injuries elsewhere in the squad, with Jordan Henderson unavailable because of a broken arm, while other players carried fitness concerns after an exhausting knockout stage.

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