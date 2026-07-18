France’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup third-place clash with England

The final match for both teams at the 2026 World Cup has France and England meeting in the third-place match.

France enter this match ranked 3rd in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,948.97 points, the same position they held in the June 11 update. They managed to keep their place after finishing first in Group I with victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

The team continued to show why they are among the best by beating Sweden 3-0, Paraguay 1-0 and Morocco 2-0 before their tournament came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Spain in the semifinals.

England’s ranking

This should be another difficult match for France as England also remain among the highest-ranked teams in the world. Their opponents are currently ranked 4th in the FIFA World Ranking, the same position they held at the beginning of the tournament.

Harry Kane lost in the semifinal with England (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

England reached this match after winning Group L with a victory over Croatia, a draw against Ghana and a win over Panama before beating DR Congo 2-1, Mexico 3-2 and Norway 2-1. Their hopes of reaching the final ended with a 2-1 loss to Argentina in the semifinals.

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England have remained among the strongest national teams in the world for many years. They reached their highest-ever FIFA ranking of 3rd for the first time in 2012, while their lowest position was 27th in 1996.

France’s highest ranking

France’s place among the best teams in the world has been built by generations of elite players. They first reached No. 1 in the ranking in 2001 and have returned to the top spot on several occasions since, while their lowest position was 27th in 2010.