Arsenal star Martin Odegaard is likely set to miss around three weeks of action due to an ankle injury. The midfielder suffered the setback in a recent international match with Norway. During the second half against Austria, Odegaard turned his left ankle while fending off a challenge. The Norwegian immediately fell to the ground and was subsequently substituted minutes later.

Following the fixture, Norway manager Stale Solbakken claimed that the injury “looked bad” but further tests were needed. Odegaard flew back to London on Tuesday to undergo an evaluation from Arsenal’s medical staff. News from the test results was a bit of a mixed bag.

Norwegian journalist Joachim Baardsen has claimed that Odegaard was previously afraid that he would miss multiple months of action. Nevertheless, Norway’s team doctor, Ola Sand, now states that the midfielder may be out for around three weeks.

“Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus and then it can take longer,” Sand told Norwegian newspaper VG. “What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle.”

“It is always a bit difficult to interpret an MRI scan when you have had an old injury, but Arsenal are almost certain there is no breach, but this may still take some time.”

Arsenal set for big matchups throughout September

Sand’s comments come as Arsenal has not made an official announcement regarding the matter. Manager Mikel Arteta will address the situation during his regularly scheduled press conference on Friday. If Odegaard does miss three weeks, he will remain on the sidelines until the end of September.

The injury comes as the Gunners brace for a tough stretch of matches. For instance, Arsenal’s first game back from the international break is against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal has managed to beat Spurs on the road in each of their last two Premier League meetings. However, the Lilywhites are typically a tough team to beat at home.

Not only is the rivalry matchup next, but Arsenal also must face reigning English champions Manchester City the following week. The two teams are the top two contenders for the Premier League title this year. A Champions League matchup with Atalanta, a Carabao Cup fixture with Bolton, and a league affair with Leicester is also on the schedule before October.

Arsenal boss must get creative to curb Martin Odegaard injury

Not only is Odegaard out. Arsenal will also be without fellow midfielders Declan Rice and Mikel Merino for the Spurs game. Rice is currently serving a suspension for the game and Merino recently suffered a shoulder injury. The lack of options in midfield gives Arteta a fairly massive headache heading into such a big stretch of games.

New summer signing Riccardo Calafiori recently returned to Arsenal early because of an injury as well. French winger Ousmane Dembele caught the Italy international on the back of the leg during a recent game. Nevertheless, the defender will make the matchday squad at the weekend.

Arteta now has just two fully fit senior midfielders, Jorginho and Thomas Partey, available for the Spurs match. The Spaniard could very well opt to start both of the veterans in the middle of the pitch. He may also select a typical defender such as Jurrien Timber or Oleksandr Zinchenko in the position or even striker Kai Havertz. Teen prospect Ethan Nwaneri is perhaps the best like-for-like replacement for Odegaard in a more attacking role.

