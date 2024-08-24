Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wolves vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Wolves vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|English Premier League
|WHEN
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, August 25, 2024
|WHERE
|Peacock Premium
|STREAM
With Peacock Premium, you can watch Wolves vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games.
Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
• Computers: PC and Mac
• Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD
• Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices
• Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X
• VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs
• Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
More resourcesCourtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Photo credit: Imago
Loading...