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Karim Benzema reportedly blocked from emotional Olympique Lyon return due to Saudi Pro League ambassador status

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Karim Benzema of Al Hilal.
© Getty ImagesKarim Benzema of Al Hilal.

Karim Benzema emerged as one of the most intriguing free agents of the 2026 summer transfer window, and while drawing interest from multiple European clubs, he was open to a homecoming at Olympique Lyon. However, according to reports, his contractual status as a Saudi Pro League ambassador ultimately blocked an emotional return to the French side.

Following Ollie Watkins’ arrival at Al Hilal, Karim Benzema and the Saudi club reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, which had one year remaining. The move sent the French striker into free agency, leaving him cleared to negotiate terms with potential suitors.

Concurrently, Olympique Lyon have navigated severe financial constraints in recent seasons, raising funds by selling young talents like Malick Fofana to Sunderland for $34 million (€29.3 million EUR) and Afonso Moreira to Bayer Leverkusen for $34 million (€29.3 million EUR). Despite Lyon’s tight budget, L’Equipe reported that Benzema was willing to return to his boyhood club without taking a salary.

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While both parties favored the reunion, contractual entanglements halted progress. Beyond finalizing his exit details with Al Hilal, a broader contractual barrier stood in the way: Benzema’s agreement as a Saudi Pro League ambassador through 2030 prohibits him from competing professionally in another country, rendering a move to Lyon virtually impossible.

Karim Benzema of Olympique Lyon.

Karim Benzema of Olympique Lyon. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

As part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision leading up to the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) secured several global marquee figures as brand ambassadors to drive international media visibility. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and formerly Neymar, Benzema was signed to a long-term promotional agreement.

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With the PIF holding his global image rights under the deal, Benzema is obligated to represent the kingdom at major sporting showcases, such as Ronaldo’s recent appearance at the Esports World Cup, while agreeing not to play for clubs outside the Saudi Pro League. With the forward intending to honor those commitments, a return to European football is off the table despite his free agent status.

Retirement becomes an increasingly likely path for Benzema

While negotiating his exit terms with Al Hilal, Al Shabab emerged as a potential destination, initially exploring a loan arrangement before offering a permanent contract once Benzema hit free agency. However, Benzema declined the offer from the Saudi club, leaving retirement as an increasingly probable next step.

At 38 years old, Benzema would be 43 by the time his ambassador contract expires in 2030, effectively closing the door on playing again in Europe or another foreign league unless the agreement is restructured. Although the primary Saudi transfer deadline has passed, domestic clubs retain the ability to sign free agents, leaving his active playing career at a crossroads.

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