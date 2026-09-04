How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid in USA: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Real Betis vs Real Madrid

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Friday, September 4, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Betis enters this high-stakes clash desperate to make a statement and erase the memory of a shocking 5-2 defeat to Levante. After starting the season with two disciplined 1-0 victories, the loss exposed defensive vulnerabilities that the club hoped were a thing of the past. Facing the league leaders is a monumental challenge, but Betis can draw confidence from their formidable home record against Los Blancos, having avoided defeat in their last four encounters in Seville.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid arrives in Seville with a perfect record, sitting atop the La Liga table after three commanding wins to open the Jose Mourinho era. Los Blancos have been a juggernaut, scoring an impressive 10 goals and looking every bit the part of a title favorite. This away fixture represents their sternest test yet, and maintaining their flawless start is crucial to solidifying their championship credentials early in the season.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The 2026/27 season has started with contrasting fortunes for these two clubs. Real Madrid has established immediate dominance, showcasing an offensive firepower that has overwhelmed their opponents and positioned them as the team to beat. In contrast, Real Betis has shown flashes of brilliance with two clean-sheet victories, but their heavy defeat last week raises questions about their consistency and ability to compete with the league’s elite.

This match projects to be an aggressive, high-tempo affair defined by transitions. Real Madrid’s devastating attack, led by Kylian Mbappé, will look to exploit any space left by a Betis side that is known for playing on the front foot at home. The key battle will be in the midfield, where Madrid’s control and quick distribution will test Betis’s defensive structure and their ability to counter-press effectively.

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The motivations are crystal clear for both squads. For Real Madrid, anything less than three points would be a disruption to their title charge and perfect start under Mourinho. For Real Betis, this is a golden opportunity to prove their European ambitions are legitimate, secure a massive statement victory, and instantly rebound from their embarrassing loss to Levante.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Real Madrid has held a significant advantage in this fixture, claiming 78 victories in 143 all-time meetings, compared to just 32 wins for Real Betis. This long-term dominance underscores the challenge facing the home side, even with their recent positive results in Seville.

However, recent history tells a more competitive story. Across the last five matchups, the results are nearly even, with Real Madrid winning two, Real Betis one, and two matches ending in a draw. Crucially, Betis are undefeated in their last four home games against Los Blancos, though three of those ended in draws, including a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate in their last meeting in April 2026.

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From a statistical perspective, goals have been a consistent feature. Both teams have found the net in three of the last five encounters. Last season, an impressive 68% of Betis’s La Liga matches saw both teams score, the third-highest rate in the division, signaling their tendency for open, attacking games.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers will be forced to navigate significant injury lists, but each side is still expected to field a powerful starting eleven for this crucial La Liga showdown.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is contending with a number of key absences, including Giovani Lo Celso, Aitor Ruibal, and Gonzalo Petit. These injuries particularly impact the team’s midfield depth and attacking options, forcing others to step up in a must-win home fixture.

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Real Madrid is also heavily impacted by injuries, with stalwarts like Éder Militão, Rodrygo, and Aurélien Tchouaméni all sidelined. Despite the long list of absentees, José Mourinho has more than enough world-class talent to compensate, with players like Eduardo Camavinga proving crucial in filling key roles.

Real Betis Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Vallés; Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, García; Roca, Bernal; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Parrott

Betis is expected to line up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation. The creative burden will fall on Isco, playing against his former club, to unlock Madrid’s defense and supply chances for striker Troy Parrott. The width provided by Antony and Riquelme will be essential in trying to stretch the game and create one-on-one opportunities.

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Courtois; Trent, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Díaz, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé

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Mourinho will likely deploy a dynamic 4-2-3-1, built to maximize offensive output. Kylian Mbappé will spearhead the attack, with a fluid and dangerous trio of Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr. operating behind him. This lineup is designed for relentless pressure, quick transitions, and clinical finishing.

More details on how to watch

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match is exclusively available on Fubo in the United States.

You can watch the game on a variety of devices, including your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, and other compatible smart TVs.

In addition to this La Liga clash, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to other top European competitions like Bundesliga and Premier League, as well as programming from networks.

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The service is available for a monthly fee of $64.99, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans.

Beyond soccer, your subscription also includes a wide range of other entertainment, including blockbuster movies, popular TV series, and other live sporting events.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of upcoming games, visit our La Liga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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