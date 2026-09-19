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Christian Pulisic gets major Milan boost ahead of Serie A clash vs Lecce after USMNT’s unexpected post-World Cup roster snub

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Christian Pulisic has endured a difficult stretch since returning from the World Cup, but the latest developments at Milan could offer him an important opportunity to change the mood around his season. The American is at the center of a major selection decision ahead of Milan’s Serie A meeting with Lecce, with Ruben Amorim under pressure to find the right formula after a disappointing European night.

Milan welcomes Lecce at San Siro on Sunday for Serie A’s fifth matchday, looking to respond after a 2-0 Europa League defeat to Benfica. The Rossoneri have collected eight points from their opening four league games, while the visitor enters the match on six points after beating Monza 3-2 last week.

While several Milan players are expected to leave after the Lecce game for international duty, Pulisic will remain in Italy after being left out of Mauricio Pochettino’s latest United States squad. Pochettino selected a 28-man group for upcoming friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada, with the 28-year-old forward among the most notable omissions.

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Several outlets, such as ESPN and Fox Sports, point to a combination of fitness concerns and roster-selection preferences behind the decision. Pulisic suffered a hairline fracture during the World Cup and has yet to start for Milan since returning, while Amorim has repeatedly indicated that his No. 11 is still working his way back to full fitness.

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Pochettino has also left out established USMNT players including Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson. Instead, the coach has incorporated younger players as he looks ahead to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, while Yunus Musah earned a recall after making a strong start to the season with Milan.

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Amorim needs answers after Benfica defeat

Pulisic’s absence from the international break could now prove particularly useful for Milan. Amorim needs to improve a side that has failed to score in the first half of any Serie A match this season, while the Benfica defeat intensified questions about whether his team is developing as quickly as expected.

Milan has only one defeat in its last five matches, but three consecutive games have ended with the Rossoneri conceding. The 1-1 draw against Juventus, 2-2 draw against Lazio and the 3-2 win over Torino have all highlighted different problems, while the Benfica loss exposed the consequences of Amorim’s heavy rotation.

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Pulisic expected to make his first Milan start of the season

That is where the biggest development involving Pulisic comes into focus. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Pulisic is expected to make his first start for Milan this season, returning to the lineup after beginning the campaign with appearances from the bench.

The last time the American started for the Rossoneri was April 26 against Juventus, making the upcoming Lecce clash a significant moment for a player who has spent much of 2026 dealing with physical setbacks. He has also gone without an official goal for the Red and Blacks or the national team this calendar year, with his only strike coming in a friendly against Senegal in May.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

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His return could give Amorim the established attacking presence Milan has been missing. Pulisic has the versatility to operate between the lines and in the half-spaces, while his ability to create and shoot quickly makes him particularly suited to the attacking-midfield role in Amorim’s system.

There is another reason for optimism around Pulisic’s return: Lecce is his favorite Serie A opponent, with the USMNT star having scored five goals in five appearances against the Apulian side.

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