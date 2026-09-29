How to watch Spain vs Croatia in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain vs Croatia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Spain vs Croatia

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Tuesday, September 29, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fresh off their 2026 World Cup triumph, Spain storms into this Nations League fixture with incredible momentum. They kicked off their campaign with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over England at Wembley, extending their remarkable unbeaten streak to 39 games within 90 minutes. La Roja are not just winning; they are dominating, and they look to assert their authority on home soil.

Croatia, however, is not a team to be underestimated. They also secured three points in their opening match with a hard-fought 2-1 away win against Czechia. With both teams level on points, this clash in Seville is a high-stakes battle for early control of the group, promising a tense and thrilling encounter between two of Europe’s football powerhouses.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Spain continues to ride the high of their recent international success, blending their trademark possession-based football with a new level of attacking intensity. Their performance against England, where they generated 3.12 expected goals, showcased their ability to create chances against elite opposition. Their season trajectory is one of continued dominance and tactical refinement under manager Luis de la Fuente.

The tactical battle will be a classic clash of styles. Spain is expected to control the ball, averaging 63% possession in their recent competitive matches, using the blistering pace of wingers like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to stretch the Croatian defense. In response, Croatia will rely on the vast experience of its midfield, led by Luka Modrić, to disrupt Spain’s rhythm, absorb pressure, and launch swift counter-attacks.

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Motivation is sky-high for both sides. For Spain, it’s about cementing their status as the world’s top team and taking a firm grip on the group. For Croatia, this match is a crucial test of their new-look squad under Slaven Bilić and a chance for revenge after their heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Spain in the 2023 Nations League final.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Spain has held the upper hand in this fixture. Across 11 meetings, La Roja has claimed seven victories to Croatia’s three, with only one match ending in a draw. This long-term dominance gives Spain a significant psychological edge heading into the match.

Recent encounters have been electric and often dramatic. Spain secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the group stage of Euro 2024 and emerged victorious in an unforgettable 5-3 extra-time thriller at Euro 2020. Furthermore, Spain triumphed in the 2023 Nations League final via a penalty shootout, highlighting their ability to perform under pressure in decisive moments.

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This matchup consistently delivers goals. The last six meetings have produced an average of 4.4 goals per game, signaling a high probability of an open, attacking contest. While Spain has managed to keep a clean sheet in two of the last five games, the offensive firepower on both sides suggests that finding the back of the net will be a priority.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key selection decisions, with Spain appearing to be in slightly better shape regarding squad fitness while Croatia navigates a few notable absences.

Spain emerged from their tough battle with England without any new major injury concerns. However, defender Eric Garcia was injured during the warm-up for that match and has been replaced by Robin Le Normand. Pedro Porro also withdrew from the squad prior to the international break, but the core of the World Cup-winning team remains available.

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Croatia’s preparations have been hampered by the unavailability of several key players. Martin Baturina and Josip Juranović are sidelined with illnesses, while Martin Erlić is out with an injury. Manager Slaven Bilić has called up replacements, but the absence of these players will test the squad’s depth against the world champions.

Spain Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Ferran

This lineup is built for control and attacking flair. The midfield duo of Rodri and Fabián Ruiz will dictate the tempo, while the dynamic wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide the primary threat, aiming to isolate defenders and create scoring opportunities for the forward line.

Croatia Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Stanišić, Vušković, Gvardiol, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić; Ivanović, P. Sučić, L. Sučić; Matanović

Croatia’s formation relies on the legendary midfield partnership of Modrić and Kovačić to manage possession and transition from defense to attack. With Joško Gvardiol anchoring the backline, the team will look to stay compact and exploit any Spanish errors on the break through their younger, energetic attackers.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Spain vs Croatia channel on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as through your web browser.

In addition to the Nations League, Fubo offers a rich selection of other soccer competitions. Subscribers gain access to leagues such as LaLiga, Bundesliga, and other tournaments featuring top clubs from around the world.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. This plan gives you access to every live match, as well as on-demand content and analysis, making it an excellent value for dedicated soccer fans.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also includes a variety of other entertainment options. You can stream popular movies, TV series, and other live sports, ensuring there is always something to watch for everyone in the household.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.