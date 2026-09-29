How to watch Czechia vs England in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czechia vs England on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Czechia vs England

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Tuesday, September 29, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Czechia enters this crucial Nations League clash with a sense of urgency after a disappointing start to their League A campaign. Freshly promoted to the top tier, they were handed a 2-1 home defeat by Croatia, a match where their attack struggled to make an impact. Now winless in their last four outings, the pressure is on to secure a statement result against one of Europe’s elite and prove they belong at this level.

England arrives in Prague looking to bounce back from a narrow 3-2 loss to world champions Spain. Despite the defeat, Thomas Tuchel’s side showed flashes of their formidable attacking power, even missing a penalty that would have given them a 3-1 lead. After a World Cup semi-final exit, the Three Lions are determined to avoid another setback and are heavy favorites to claim all three points on the road.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations come into this fixture on vastly different trajectories. Czechia’s poor form from an early World Cup 2026 exit has carried over into this competition, with the team struggling to generate meaningful offense, as evidenced by their low shot counts and expected goals (xG) figures. Their transition to a more possession-oriented style under new manager Santi Denia is clearly a work in progress.

In contrast, England remains a formidable force under Thomas Tuchel. While recent results against top-tier opponents have been frustrating, their offensive output is rarely in question. The tactical battle will likely see England dominate the ball, patiently probing for weaknesses. Czechia is expected to concede possession, sit in a disciplined low block, and look to exploit any opportunities on the counter-attack against a rotated English defense.

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For the home side, the motivation is simple: survival and pride. Another loss would put them in a difficult position in a group containing two European giants. For England, this match is about re-establishing dominance and securing a vital three points. Tuchel will demand a controlled, professional performance to get their Nations League campaign firmly on track.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, England has had the upper hand in this fixture. Across five total meetings, the Three Lions have secured three wins to Czechia’s one, with a single match ending in a draw. In competitive encounters, England’s advantage is more pronounced, leading with two wins to one and a commanding 7-2 goal difference.

A look at recent results reveals a more nuanced picture. England claimed a tight 1-0 victory during the group stage of Euro 2020. However, during the qualifiers for that same tournament in 2019, the teams traded home wins: England romped to a 5-0 victory at Wembley, but Czechia exacted revenge with a 2-1 win in Prague, highlighting their capability on home soil.

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Statistically, the data points to goals, with an average of 3.0 goals per game in their three competitive matchups. Notably, Czechia has failed to score in two of those three games. However, their sole competitive home fixture against England resulted in a victory, a trend they will be desperate to continue.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant player absences, forcing tactical adjustments and providing opportunities for fringe players to make their mark.

Czechia is particularly depleted in defense, with key players like Jurásek and Provod sidelined due to injury. Manager Santi Denia is expected to make a couple of changes in midfield from the team that lost to Croatia, bringing in Kral and Radosta to provide fresh energy and stability.

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England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to heavily rotate his squad following the intense match against Spain. A new-look defense could feature Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Ezri Konsa. Further up the pitch, James Garner and Morgan Rogers are in line for starts as England looks to balance experience with fresh legs.

Czechia Projected XI (3-4-1-2):

Hornicek; Coufal, Hranác, Chaloupek; Sláma, Kral, Radosta, Sadílek; Sulc; Karabec, Hlozek.

This 3-4-1-2 formation is designed to be defensively solid and compact, absorbing pressure while relying on the midfield duo of Kral and Radosta to shield a depleted backline. The attacking responsibility will fall to forwards Adam Hlozek and Adam Karabec, who will be tasked with creating chances on the fast break.

England Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Trafford; Alexander-Arnold, Branthwaite, Konsa, Hall; Anderson, Garner; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane.

This is a rotated but still incredibly potent lineup. Alexander-Arnold offers significant creative upside from right-back, while a new central midfield pairing aims to control the tempo. Morgan Rogers is expected to step into the number 10 role, supporting a dynamic front three and the ever-dangerous Harry Kane, who will lead the line.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Czechia vs England match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues and tournaments such as LaLiga or Bundesliga.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99. This single subscription provides comprehensive access to all the live matches and on-demand content offered on the platform.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a wide array of other sports, movies, and original programming, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.