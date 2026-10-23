How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Pumas UNAM vs Tigres
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Pumas UNAM vs Tigres record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM
|0-1
|January 15, 2026
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|1-1
|September 21, 2025
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-1
|April 20, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|1-3
|September 1, 2024
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM
|2-2
|February 4, 2024
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-1
|December 11, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|0-1
|December 8, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|2-1
|August 28, 2023
|Liga MX
|Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM
|4-2
|February 12, 2023
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|1-1
|August 25, 2022
|Liga MX
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|12
|+16
|27
|2
|Chivas
|13
|+8
|23
|3
|Cruz Azul
|13
|+7
|23
|4
|Toluca
|13
|+10
|22
|5
|Leon
|13
|+3
|21
|6
|Atlas
|13
|-2
|21
|7
|Monterrey
|12
|+6
|20
|8
|Queretaro
|12
|+1
|20
|9
|Santos Laguna
|13
|+3
|19
|10
|Tijuana
|12
|+1
|17
|11
|Pumas UNAM
|13
|-3
|16
|12
|San Luis
|13
|-4
|16
|13
|Puebla
|13
|-4
|16
|14
|Tigres
|13
|-4
|14
|15
|Atlante
|13
|-5
|14
|16
|Pachuca
|13
|+2
|13
|17
|Necaxa
|14
|-11
|10
|18
|Juarez
|14
|-24
|5
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Necaxa vs. Juarez
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Atlante vs. San Luis
|Friday, October 23, 2026
|11:00 PM
|Leon vs. Toluca
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Monterrey vs. Chivas
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres
|Saturday, October 24, 2026
|11:10 PM
|Atlas vs. Puebla
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Club America vs. Pachuca
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|9:05 PM
|Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna
|Sunday, October 25, 2026
|11:10 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Pumas UNAM will face Tigres on Saturday, October 24, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Pumas UNAM vs Tigres game in the United States.
- Tigres lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in 10 meetings.