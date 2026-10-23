How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas UNAM vs Tigres WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:10pm ET / 8:10pm PT • Saturday, October 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pumas UNAM come into this match on Saturday, October 24 off a 0-2 loss to Santos Laguna on October 22. Before that defeat, they beat Atlante 2-1 on October 17 and drew 3-3 with Cruz Azul on October 12. That stretch shows a team capable of scoring freely but also prone to conceding, and they will need to tighten things up defensively against Tigres. A home win would go a long way toward erasing the sting of the Santos Laguna result.

Tigres visit coming off a 0-2 defeat to Leon on October 21, their second winless match in three outings. They had drawn 1-1 with Guadalajara on October 17 after beating Toluca 3-2 on October 10. With just one win in their last three games, Tigres will be looking to find some consistency on the road against Pumas UNAM.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres record

Tigres hold the edge in this series, winning 4 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, while Pumas UNAM have won 2 and 4 have ended in draws. The most recent matchup came on January 15, when Pumas UNAM won 1-0 at Tigres. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 in September 2025 and split results in a pair of meetings in 2023, with Tigres winning 4-2 in February of that year.

Match Score Date Competition Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM 0-1 January 15, 2026 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres 1-1 September 21, 2025 Liga MX Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM 2-1 April 20, 2025 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres 1-3 September 1, 2024 Liga MX Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM 2-2 February 4, 2024 Liga MX Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM 1-1 December 11, 2023 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres 0-1 December 8, 2023 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres 2-1 August 28, 2023 Liga MX Tigres vs. Pumas UNAM 4-2 February 12, 2023 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres 1-1 August 25, 2022 Liga MX

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2026 Liga MX Apertura standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 12 +16 27 2 Chivas 13 +8 23 3 Cruz Azul 13 +7 23 4 Toluca 13 +10 22 5 Leon 13 +3 21 6 Atlas 13 -2 21 7 Monterrey 12 +6 20 8 Queretaro 12 +1 20 9 Santos Laguna 13 +3 19 10 Tijuana 12 +1 17 11 Pumas UNAM 13 -3 16 12 San Luis 13 -4 16 13 Puebla 13 -4 16 14 Tigres 13 -4 14 15 Atlante 13 -5 14 16 Pachuca 13 +2 13 17 Necaxa 14 -11 10 18 Juarez 14 -24 5

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Necaxa vs. Juarez Friday, October 23, 2026 9:00 PM Atlante vs. San Luis Friday, October 23, 2026 11:00 PM Leon vs. Toluca Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:00 PM Monterrey vs. Chivas Saturday, October 24, 2026 9:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Tigres Saturday, October 24, 2026 11:10 PM Atlas vs. Puebla Sunday, October 25, 2026 7:00 PM Queretaro vs. Cruz Azul Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:00 PM Club America vs. Pachuca Sunday, October 25, 2026 9:05 PM Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna Sunday, October 25, 2026 11:10 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary