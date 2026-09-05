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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC
© XCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another major Saudi Pro League test as Al-Nassr travels to face Al-Ittihad in a heavyweight clash on Saturday. The defending champion has made a perfect start to the new campaign, while Al-Ittihad enters the meeting unbeaten, creating plenty of intrigue around who will be trusted from the opening whistle.

The fixture brings together two of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah. With Al-Nassr sitting near the top after four wins and Al-Ittihad looking to disrupt that momentum, the latest team news could have a major impact on the contest.

Al-Nassr has won all four of its Saudi Pro League matches this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding only three. Ange Postecoglou’s side opened with a 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh, followed it with a 4-0 win against Al-Riyadh, and then showed its resilience by coming from two goals behind to defeat Al-Ettifaq 3-2.

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On the other hand, Al-Ittihad has collected eight points from its opening four games, remaining unbeaten despite dropping points in two matches. The team began with a draw against Al-Kholood, defeated Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hazem, then drew with Al-Fateh.

DateCompetitionMatchResult
Aug 28, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Nassr vs. Al-Taawoun2 – 1 Win
Aug 25, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Ettifaq vs. Al-Nassr3 – 2 Win
Aug 21, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Riyadh vs. Al-Nassr4 – 0 Win
Aug 15, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Nassr vs. Al-Fateh3 – 0 Win

Jens Wissing’s side has been more impressive defensively than in front of goal. Al-Ittihad has scored only five times, despite creating 16 big chances, and has missed 13 of those opportunities.

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DateCompetitionMatchResult
Aug 29, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Fateh vs. Al-Ittihad0 – 0 Draw
Aug 24, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Ittihad vs. Al-Hazem3 – 2 Win
Aug 21, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Qadsiah vs. Al-Ittihad1 – 0 Win
Aug 15, 2026Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Ittihad vs. Al-Kholood1 – 1 Draw

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

The big question heading into the match is Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability and his place in Postecoglou’s plans. Ronaldo has been confirmed to start for Al-Nassr, with the Portuguese superstar leading the attack alongside Joao Felix.

Ronaldo has already scored twice in the team’s first four league matches. His first goal came as a substitute against Al-Riyadh on August 21, while his second was particularly significant, with his 978th career goal proving decisive in the 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun on August 28.

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His record against Al-Ittihad also makes him a player the hosts will have to watch closely. The 41-year-old superstar has scored six goals in his last six appearances against Al-Ittihad, including four in his last three away appearances in the fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr: Confirmed lineups

Al-Ittihad confirmed XI (4-4-2): Rajkovic; Danilo, Kadesh, Faris, Al-Julaydan; Lopy, Mukhtar, Aouar, Ahmed; Bergwijn, Ilenikhena.

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Al-Nassr confirmed XI (4-3-3): Al-Aqidi; Alnajdi, Al-Amri, Simakan, Boushal; Costa, Angelo, Felix; Coman; Mane, Ronaldo.

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