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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in line for financial boost from Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa’s next move

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al-Nassr could be in line for an unexpected financial boost as Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa prepares for another important step in his career. The Saudi winger’s next move could trigger a clause from his previous departure, giving Al-Nassr a chance to benefit from a player it developed before he established himself elsewhere.

Al-Qadsiah and Al-Kholood have reportedly reached a final agreement for Al-Aliwa, with the transfer expected to be completed during the current summer window. Earlier reports had also linked the 22-year-old with Al-Diriyah, while Al-Qadsiah had already emerged as another option for the winger.

Saudi newspapers Asharq Al-Awsat and Riadat Thamania reported that the two clubs had reached an agreement, while Al-Midan also reported that Al-Qadsiah was working to strengthen its attacking options with the Saudi youngster.

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Al-Aliwa is capable of playing as a forward or on the wing and has developed significantly since leaving Al-Nassr. His progress at Al-Kholood has now attracted the attention of one of the ambitious clubs near the top of the Saudi soccer pyramid.

Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa

Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa of Al Kholood FC celebrates after scoring

Al-Nassr’s connection to the transfer

The most interesting part of the reported agreement for Ronaldo’s club comes from Al-Nassr’s involvement in Al-Aliwa’s previous transfer. The winger came through the Al-Nassr academy and was promoted to the senior team during the 2023-24 season, making 10 league appearances and scoring two goals.

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After a loan spell at Al-Ettifaq, Al-Nassr permanently sold Al-Aliwa to Al-Kholood in August 2025 for a reported 500,000 Saudi riyals (around $133,000). Crucially, the deal included a 25% sell-on clause, meaning Al-Nassr would be entitled to a quarter of any future transfer fee.

That clause is now set to become important. If Al-Aliwa’s move to Al-Qadsiah is officially completed, Ronaldo’s side will receive 25% of the transfer fee, although the final amount has not yet been confirmed.

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The potential financial boost revealed

Some social media reports have speculated that the transfer fee could be around 20 million Saudi riyals ($5.3 million), although no official confirmation has been made. If that valuation were accurate, Al-Nassr’s 25% share would amount to about 5 million Saudi riyals ($1.3 million), turning a relatively modest original sale into a sizeable financial return.

That figure should be treated cautiously until the clubs announce the transfer fee. Still, the sell-on agreement gives Al-Nassr a clear financial incentive to follow Al-Aliwa’s next move closely.

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