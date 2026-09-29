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How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Johan Vasquez #5 of Mexico.
© Getty ImagesJohan Vasquez #5 of Mexico.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Peru on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Peru
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, September 29, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, TUDN
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Mexico enter this international friendly looking to maintain their positive momentum as they continue building under their current coaching staff. Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, El Tri are focused on squad rotation and integrating fresh talent into the national team setup during this autumn window.

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As for Peru, La Blanquirroja are searching for a statement victory on neutral ground to kick off their new cycle. Seeking to establish tactical identity and regain defensive stability, the South American side aims to test itself against top CONCACAF opposition ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Mexico vs Peru record

Across 29 all-time meetings in all competitions, Mexico holds a slight advantage over Peru with 12 wins to La Blanquirroja’s 9, along with 8 draws. This matchup spans a rich history of international friendlies and competitive Copa America clashes dating back several decades.

In their most recent encounter in September 2022, Mexico secured a 1-0 win at the Rose Bowl thanks to a late goal from Hirving Lozano. Defense has largely defined recent fixtures between the two sides, with four of the last five matchups yielding two or fewer total goals.

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Mexico’s upcoming games

GameDateTime (ET)
Mexico vs. PeruTuesday, September 29, 20269:00 PM
United States vs. MexicoSaturday, October 3, 202610:00 PM
Mexico vs. ChileTuesday, October 6, 20267:00 PM

Peru’s upcoming games

GameDateTime (ET)
Peru vs. MexicoTuesday, September 29, 20269:00 PM
Canada vs. PeruSaturday, October 3, 20262:00 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

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With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mexico vs Peru and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
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DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of International friendly games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Summary

  • Mexico will face Peru on Tuesday, September 29, for an International friendly match.
  • DirectTV will stream the game between Mexico and Peru.
  • Mexico hold a 12-8-9 record against Peru.
  • Mexico won their most recent matchup by a 1-0 score against Peru (September 2022).
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