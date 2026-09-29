How to watch Mexico vs Peru match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly game

|WHO
|Mexico vs Peru
|WHAT
|International friendly
|WHEN
|9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT • Tuesday, September 29, 2026
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, TUDN
|STREAM
|FREE TRIAL
Match Overview
Mexico enter this international friendly looking to maintain their positive momentum as they continue building under their current coaching staff. Following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, El Tri are focused on squad rotation and integrating fresh talent into the national team setup during this autumn window.
As for Peru, La Blanquirroja are searching for a statement victory on neutral ground to kick off their new cycle. Seeking to establish tactical identity and regain defensive stability, the South American side aims to test itself against top CONCACAF opposition ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.
Mexico vs Peru record
Across 29 all-time meetings in all competitions, Mexico holds a slight advantage over Peru with 12 wins to La Blanquirroja’s 9, along with 8 draws. This matchup spans a rich history of international friendlies and competitive Copa America clashes dating back several decades.
In their most recent encounter in September 2022, Mexico secured a 1-0 win at the Rose Bowl thanks to a late goal from Hirving Lozano. Defense has largely defined recent fixtures between the two sides, with four of the last five matchups yielding two or fewer total goals.
Mexico’s upcoming games
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Mexico vs. Peru
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026
|9:00 PM
|United States vs. Mexico
|Saturday, October 3, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Mexico vs. Chile
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:00 PM
Peru’s upcoming games
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Peru vs. Mexico
|Tuesday, September 29, 2026
|9:00 PM
|Canada vs. Peru
|Saturday, October 3, 2026
|2:00 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
How to watch anywhere with VPNIf you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Mexico will face Peru on Tuesday, September 29, for an International friendly match.
- DirectTV will stream the game between Mexico and Peru.
- Mexico hold a 12-8-9 record against Peru.
- Mexico won their most recent matchup by a 1-0 score against Peru (September 2022).