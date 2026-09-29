Why is Rodri not starting for Spain vs Croatia in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Rodri has been left out of Spain‘s starting lineup for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League clash with Croatia, with Luis de la Fuente opting to rotate his squad given the demands of this stretch of matches. Spain hosts Croatia and Czechia before traveling to face Croatia again, all within an eight-day span following the win over England.

De la Fuente explained the thinking behind the rotation directly. “In this format, with so much travel and almost no training, there will be some changes. Not only to refresh the side, but because we have 26 players who can start. Everyone is in perfect condition and we’ll assess which positions it makes most sense to change,” the Spaniard coach explained.

The coach made clear this isn’t about doubting Rodri or anyone else being left out, framing it instead as a byproduct of squad depth. “We are not going to change the whole team, because the defined core must be kept, but there are always players who bring freshness and energy. I would have preferred two more days of rest,” De la Fuente said, before adding that those coming in “have the level and guarantees, and have earned it“.

De la Fuente also pointed to a statistic showing that substitutes under his management have scored at a higher rate, reinforcing his comfort with rotating even a player as important as Rodri.

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“We have two starting elevens, let’s call them that, because they are very good, the best in the world,” he said, a claim that gained extra weight after Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal both came off the bench to help turn around the win over England.

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see also Lamine Yamal starts: Confirmed lineups for Spain vs Croatia in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Spain’s confirmed lineup for Croatia

The confirmed XI shows just how far De la Fuente is willing to go with his rotation, leaving out not just Rodri but Pedri and Dani Olmo as well, with Zubimendi, Fabian and Fermin forming a completely fresh midfield trio behind Yamal and Baena in support of Oyarzabal up front.

Spain confirmed lineup: Unai Simon (C); Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.