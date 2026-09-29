Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal status for Denmark clash takes unexpected twist after Norway incident and surprise training absence

The drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo‘s role for Portugal is heating up right before their massive Nations League clash with Denmark. After shockingly sitting out the entire 2-1 victory over Norway, the 41-year-old superstar has just missed a crucial training session, completely shaking up the narrative.

Ronaldo’s situation immediately raised questions because he was seen arriving at the training ground before leaving, while his teammates continued their preparations. However, the explanation for his absence would eventually emerge, with Portugal providing important clarification about what happened in Malmo.

The 41-year-old superstar’s latest situation comes only days after Jorge Jesus made an unusual selection decision in Oslo. The Portugal coach left his captain on the bench for the entire match against Norway, ending an 18-year streak in which Ronaldo had always appeared in an official international match when available.

Jesus insisted that the decision was tactical rather than related to Ronaldo’s fitness. “It wasn’t the right moment to bring Ronaldo into the game; it was a tactical choice,” the coach explained, while also stressing that the veteran remained part of his plans.

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The experienced manager had initially intended to introduce Ronaldo during the second half, but Goncalo Ramos’ performance and the way the match developed changed his plans. Portugal held on for a 2-1 victory after goals from Joao Felix and Ramos, with Erling Haaland scoring for Norway.

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Another twist after the Norway victory

Ronaldo’s unusual night against Norway was also followed by an incident after the final whistle. While the Portugal squad went toward the travelling supporters to acknowledge them, reports said Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel without joining the celebrations.

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Jesus said he had not personally seen what happened and indicated that he would speak with his captain before drawing any conclusions. “I need to speak with him, but I know him well,” the Portugal coach said, adding that the national team belongs to everyone.

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The attention then turned toward Tuesday’s training session in Malmo, where Portugal is preparing for its next Nations League fixture against Denmark. Ronaldo arrived at Eleda Stadion around 30 minutes before the session, but he never joined his teammates on the field.

The unusual scene naturally prompted questions about whether the forward had suffered a physical problem following the Norway match. Those concerns were eventually addressed by the Portuguese Football Federation, which provided a straightforward explanation for the decision.

The training situation in Malmo, however, appears far less dramatic. Ronaldo’s decision to work separately was explained by the lack of the necessary gym equipment rather than a reported physical problem, allowing the Selecao to continue preparing for Denmark without a new injury concern surrounding its captain.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The reason behind Ronaldo’s training absence revealed

According to the Portuguese Football Federation, Ronaldo completed an individual gym session at the team hotel because Eleda Stadion did not have a specific piece of equipment required for his planned workout. Rather than changing the session or using equipment that did not meet his requirements, the captain returned to the hotel to complete his individual work there.

The Portuguese Football Federation told A Bola that Malmo’s stadium was missing a particular piece of gym equipment that Ronaldo needed for his session. The explanation means there was no reported injury concern surrounding Ronaldo’s absence from the group session. He was able to carry out his planned work separately, with Portugal continuing its preparations at the Swedish venue before travelling to Copenhagen.

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Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Jesus still has decision to make

These developments come at an interesting moment for Jesus, who now has to decide how to use Ronaldo against the Red and Whites. A Bola also suggests that Jorge Jesus will assess if Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions after the final whistle in Norway, during which he failed to recognize or welcome the fans, will influence his match selections for the next matchday.

That leaves Ronaldo’s role against Denmark open, although the veteran remains available for selection. Portugal has already collected six points from its opening two Nations League matches, giving Jesus some flexibility as he manages his squad across a busy international window.

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