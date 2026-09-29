How to watch USMNT vs Chile match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: USMNT vs Chile

WHAT: International friendly

WHEN: 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT • Tuesday, September 29, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, HBO Max, TNT USA

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The USMNT enter this international fixture looking to build tactical consistency as they navigate their post-World Cup program. Playing on home soil, the Stars and Stripes aim to evaluate squad depth, test new tactical variations, and secure a decisive victory against South American opposition.

As for Chile, La Roja arrive in urgent search of momentum on the road. Looking to re-establish defensive stability and launch a fresh tactical era after a challenging qualification campaign, the South American side aims to test its squad against top CONCACAF competition.

USMNT vs Chile record

Across 11 all-time meetings in all competitions, Chile holds a slight edge over the United States with 5 wins to the USMNT’s 3, alongside 3 draws. The head-to-head series spans historical World Cup encounters—such as Chile’s 5-2 win at the 1950 World Cup—and Copa América clashes alongside international friendlies.

In recent times, fixtures between the two sides have been closely contested. Their most recent encounter in March 2019 ended in a 1-1 draw in Houston, following a 3-2 victory for Chile in Rancagua in 2015. With the USMNT seeking their first win over La Roja since 1999, this matchup adds another competitive chapter to their intercontinental rivalry.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Peru live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.