How to watch Liverpool vs Albion match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Albion on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Liverpool vs Albion WHAT Premier League WHEN 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT • Sunday, October 25, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, NBCSN STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool host Albion on Sunday, October 25 in the 2026-27 Premier League. The home side come into the match on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Villarreal 4-3 on October 20 after edging past Brentford 2-1 three days earlier. Before that, Liverpool put six goals past LASK in a 6-3 win on October 14. With three straight victories and goals flowing at both ends, Liverpool look to keep their momentum going in front of their own fans.

Albion arrive off the back of a 0-0 draw with Jablonec on October 22, a result that halted a run of two lopsided wins. Four days before that draw, Albion thrashed Palace 5-0, and they had already beaten Kauno Žalgiris 4-0 on October 15. That stretch of results shows Albion can score freely, but the scoreless outing against Jablonec will raise questions about how they finish chances away from home. A win at Anfield would snap any lingering doubts and give Albion a statement result in this Premier League meeting.

Liverpool vs Albion record

Liverpool and Albion have met 10 times, with Liverpool winning five, Albion winning four, and one match ending in a draw. Albion took the most recent meeting 2-1 on March 21, but Liverpool won the previous encounter 3-0 on February 14 and followed that with a 2-0 win on December 13, 2025. Albion have shown they can win on the road too, beating Liverpool 3-2 on May 19, 2025, while Liverpool has also found success away from home in this fixture, winning 2-3 at Albion on October 30, 2024. The head-to-head series remains tightly contested heading into Sunday’s match.

Match Score Date Competition Albion vs. Liverpool 2-1 March 21, 2026 Premier League Liverpool vs. Albion 3-0 February 14, 2026 FA Cup Liverpool vs. Albion 2-0 December 13, 2025 Premier League Albion vs. Liverpool 3-2 May 19, 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs. Albion 2-1 November 2, 2024 Premier League Albion vs. Liverpool 2-3 October 30, 2024 League Cup Liverpool vs. Albion 2-1 March 31, 2024 Premier League Albion vs. Liverpool 2-2 October 8, 2023 Premier League Albion vs. Liverpool 2-1 January 29, 2023 FA Cup Albion vs. Liverpool 3-0 January 14, 2023 Premier League

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2026-27 Premier League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Manchester City 8 +11 21 2 Arsenal 7 +6 18 3 Albion 7 +18 16 4 Chelsea 7 +4 13 5 Liverpool 7 +1 12 6 Aston Villa 8 -3 11 7 Brentford 7 +5 10 8 Leeds 7 +3 10 9 Everton 7 +1 10 10 Ipswich Town 8 -4 10 11 Hull 7 +1 9 12 Newcastle 7 -4 8 13 Manchester United 7 +0 7 14 Crystal Palace 7 -8 7 15 Bournemouth 7 -4 6 16 Nottingham 8 -4 6 17 Tottenham 7 -4 6 18 Coventry 7 -8 6 19 Fulham 7 -3 5 20 Sunderland 7 -8 4

All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Aston Villa vs. Manchester City Saturday, October 24, 2026 7:30 AM Arsenal vs. Everton Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Coventry vs. Fulham Saturday, October 24, 2026 10:00 AM Chelsea vs. Tottenham Saturday, October 24, 2026 12:30 PM Liverpool vs. Albion Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Hull vs. Brentford Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle Sunday, October 25, 2026 10:00 AM Sunderland vs. Leeds Sunday, October 25, 2026 12:30 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Liverpool vs Albion and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

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Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Liverpool will face Albion on Sunday, October 25, for the 2026-27 Premier League.

Fubo, NBCSN will carry the Liverpool vs Albion game in the United States.

Liverpool lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.

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