How to watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO AEK Athens vs Real Madrid WHAT Champions League WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:45am PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AEK Athens host Real Madrid on Wednesday, November 4 in the Champions League off the back of a rough stretch domestically. They lost 1-3 to PAOK on October 28 and then fell 0-2 to Panathinaikos on November 1, though they did rout Panaitolikos 5-0 on October 24 in between those defeats. That form shows a team capable of scoring freely against weaker sides but struggling against stronger opponents, which is exactly what they face against Real Madrid. The visit comes at a tough time for AEK, who will need a response after back to back losses.

Real Madrid arrive in Athens in excellent form, having won their last three matches in a row. They beat Santander 3-0 on November 1, following a 2-1 win over Barcelona on October 25 and a 4-1 victory over Leipzig on October 21. That run includes a win over a direct rival in Barcelona, underlining the level Real Madrid are currently playing at. They will look to carry that momentum into this Champions League matchday and keep their winning streak going.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: last 2 meetings

In their last 2 meetings, neither side has won, with 2 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Real Madrid vs. AEK Athens 2-2 October 22, 2002 UEFA Champions League AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid 3-3 October 2, 2002 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Real Betis 3 +3 9 6 Stuttgart 3 +5 7 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Barcelona 3 +5 6 9 Como 1907 3 +5 6 10 Manchester City 3 +4 6 11 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 12 Sporting 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 15 Roma 3 +3 4 16 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 +1 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 PSV 3 +0 4 19 Villarreal 3 +0 3 20 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 21 Manchester United 3 -1 3 22 Napoli 3 -2 3 23 LASK 3 -3 3 24 Galatasaray 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary