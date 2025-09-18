Trending topics:
Champions League
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Oscar Hojlund of Eintracht Frankfurt
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesOscar Hojlund of Eintracht Frankfurt
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Thursday, September 18, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, ViX, and Paramount+
Match Overview

The Champions League group stage gets underway with Galatasaray squaring off against Eintracht Frankfurt in a matchup that could prove critical for both clubs’ knockout hopes. Galatasaray enter with a retooled roster and high expectations of making a strong push in Europe.

Frankfurt, on the other hand, bring confidence from a hot start in the Bundesliga and will look to carry that energy onto the continental stage. With each side eager to stake an early claim in the race for the round of 16, this opening clash sets the tone for what could be a tightly contested battle.

More details of how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Free resources available to you

