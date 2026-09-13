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Why is Julian Alvarez not playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid face Real Sociedad on Matchday 5 of the 2026–27 LaLiga season. However, Los Colchoneros will be without a key player for the fixture, as Julian Alvarez has been left out of the squad entirely.

Atletico Madrid face a demanding away match on Matchday 5 to take on Real Sociedad. Following a run of underwhelming recent results, they have now suffered another major setback ahead of this crucial clash.

On Sunday morning, it was revealed that Julian Alvarez would not play against Real Sociedad. The striker suffered a muscle overload during Saturday’s training session and did not travel with the squad.

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Atletico Madrid need Julian Alvarez

Despite the tension between Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid following the player’s summer transfer request, the Argentine striker remains a vital asset for the club this season.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

In the minutes he has played, Alvarez has displayed the commitment and professionalism that supporters feared might be lacking after his transfer request.

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Barcelona reportedly set to go all out for Julian Alvarez in winter transfer window as signing becomes ‘personal matter’

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Barcelona reportedly set to go all out for Julian Alvarez in winter transfer window as signing becomes ‘personal matter’

While his overall output is still below what Atletico Madrid expect from him, he has shown no signs of disinterest; on the contrary, he continues to battle for every ball and remains eager to support the team in any way possible.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid's squad for Saturday's LaLiga trip to face Athletic Club at San Mames, but head coach Diego Simeone has ruled him out of the starting lineup, opting instead to bring him off the bench. The Argentine forward missed the previous match against Sevilla due to an illness that kept […]

Barcelona reportedly set to go all out for Julian Alvarez in winter transfer window as signing becomes ‘personal matter’

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After the failed deal in the summer, FC Barcelona are reportedly set to go all out for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in the upcoming winter transfer window, with his signing turning into a "personal matter."

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