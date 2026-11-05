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Cristiano Ronaldo set for special Portugal farewell as federation confirms tribute plans: When could it take place?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international career has reached its conclusion, but Portugal’s greatest soccer figure is unlikely to disappear from the national team’s story without one final celebration. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed plans to organize a special tribute, allowing fans to honor the captain whose achievements transformed the country’s soccer history.

The announcement came hours after the 41-year-old confirmed his retirement from international soccer on November 5, bringing an end to 23 years representing the Selecao. Ronaldo departs as the men’s international record holder for both appearances and goals, leaving behind a legacy that the federation believes deserves a fitting farewell.

The federation expressed its gratitude to Ronaldo in an emotional statement, highlighting his leadership, dedication and influence across generations. It described him as an exceptional athlete whose contribution extended far beyond his performances on the pitch. “More than an exceptional athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication and the ultimate symbol of the soul of our national team,” the FPF said.

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The governing body also recognized the significance of his achievements, pointing to 234 international appearances and 146 goals. It credited the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with carrying the country’s hopes, breaking records and leading Portugal through some of the most memorable moments in its soccer history.

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The statement also emphasized his influence on young Portuguese supporters and the international recognition he brought to the country. FPF president Pedro Proenca echoed that appreciation, describing Ronaldo as “more than a player. Man, athlete, reference, hero, leader. Our captain.”

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Federation reevals plans for special farewell

The FPF made clear that Ronaldo’s retirement would not pass without an official celebration. It intends to organize an event worthy of his extraordinary career, with supporters and the Portuguese public invited to applaud their former captain once again. “The Portuguese Football Federation refuses to let this farewell take place without the tribute it deserves,” the statement read.

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The federation added that it has a “firm and enormous desire” to organize and actively participate in a celebration that reflects Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese soccer. However, the exact date, venue and format have not yet been confirmed.

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When could Ronaldo’s Portugal tribute happen?

Although the FPF has yet to announce a schedule, March 2027 is one possible window for the celebration, particularly if the federation wants to organize a farewell match during an international break. That period would offer an opportunity to arrange a high-profile friendly at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon or the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, and bring together supporters, former teammates, and other soccer figures.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

Another possibility is June 2027, after the club season, when the superstar could have greater flexibility depending on his commitments with Al-Nassr. His current contract with the Saudi club runs until June 2027, making the summer a potential opportunity for a standalone testimonial or ceremonial event. If he decides to retire from club action altogether in the summer of 2027, the event could serve as a dual celebration of his entire career.

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The FPF could also consider linking the celebration to Ronaldo’s pursuit of another extraordinary career milestone. Because the FPF explicitly highlighted his pursuit of the 1,000-goal milestone in their statement, they might wait for a timeline that honors this achievement. However, these are potential scenarios rather than confirmed plans, and supporters must wait for the federation to reveal its decision.

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