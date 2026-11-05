Al Nassr pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after his Portugal retirement: ‘Your name still echoes through our home’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell to the Portugal national team did not go unnoticed in Saudi Arabia. Hours after the 41-year-old announced the end of his international career, Al Nassr made its voice heard.

The club shared the message on its official account on X, accompanied by an image of Ronaldo surrounded by his goal celebrations and the league trophy they won last season. “Your name still echoes through our home. Our ambitions still reach beyond the horizon and the story of Cristiano and Al Nassr still has the world turning pages,” the club wrote.

Ronaldo is still the face of Al Nassr’s project, and his time at the club is far from over. The forward signed a two-year extension in June 2025 that ties him to the team until mid-June 2027.

The Portuguese star is also firmly in the race to become the first player in history to reach 1,000 career goals, and everything points to him achieving it in Saudi Arabia. He currently sits at 985, after a hat trick in Al Nassr’s 5-3 win over Al Kholood, and he is the team’s top scorer this season with nine goals.

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A story that is still being written

The club’s words also reflect how much the relationship has changed since Ronaldo arrived in early 2023. For more than three years, the Portuguese star went without an official title in Saudi Arabia, with his only trophy being the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a tournament not officially recognized by FIFA. That wait ended in May 2026, when Al Nassr secured the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League crown with a 4-1 win over Damac, with Ronaldo scoring a brace.

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Now, the challenge is to prove that the title was only the beginning. Al Nassr are trying to defend their crown this season and currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League with 28 points, two points behind leaders Al Hilal.

On the continental stage, Ronaldo is still chasing his first AFC Champions League Elite title with the club. Al Nassr are seventh in the West Region standings with six points from three matches, inside the qualification zone and with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Now, with Portugal in the past, Al Nassr sees its captain as the center of a story that still has chapters to write. His contract runs through 2027, and nothing has been announced beyond that date, but the message from the club suggests that its ambitions, and his, are far from over.

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