Here are all of the details of where you can watch USWNT vs South Africa on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|USWNT vs South Africa
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Tuesday, September 21, 2023
|WHERE
|TNT, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
TNT is one of the new homes of the United States national teams, including the USWNT vs South Africa match. 2023 is the first year of an eight-year rights deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports, which will see English-language US Women’s and Men’s National Team games featured on TNT/TBS, with select games also on the Max streaming service thru 2030.
The deal includes friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup, World Cup Qualifiers for both teams, as well as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on the men’s club side. The $200 million deal is the first time US Soccer has sold media rights to the national teams without being bundled along with Major League Soccer through United Soccer Marketing. Around 20 matches per year are expected to be shown across Turner Sports’ various TV and streaming outlets.
For Spanish-language coverage, you can catch the game on Peacock, NBC’s dedicated streaming service that also features the Premier League.
