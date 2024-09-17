Paramount+ is offering massive savings as we enter the Fall that can extend to the full year for new and former subscribers. This deal takes Paramount+ down to $2.50 per month, which is slim compared to its regular monthly fee of $7.99. This is the same deal that CBS and Paramount+ launched in late August. The deal is an annual offer that costs $29.99. That is half-off the traditional annual cost of $59.99, hence the 50% off deal for Paramount+ over 12 months.

This deal is only available using a specific code, too. Using the instructions below, users can save in a major way. The timing is impeccable, too. CBS and Paramount+ have coverage of the UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League. Those tournaments start at the same time as the closing days of this deal. Soccer fans should take advantage if they have the opportunity to do so.

This deal is available until Sep. 23.

Subscribe to Paramount+ for 50% off

Follow these instructions to get access to Paramount+ for $29.99 for your first year on an annual plan. After the first year, Paramount+ will return to the traditional $59.99 annual plan unless the subscriber cancels their payment.

Visit the Paramount+ website using this link. Hit Get Started to begin the subscription process. Click the annual tab in the top right to switch away from the monthly plan. There is currently no deal on offer for Paramount+ when paying by month. Select either Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The latter is double the price. However, both plans are 50% off for a limited time. Input your contact information to create an account on Paramount+. Enter your payment information. You will be charged $29.99, and that will provide access to your entire first year of Paramount+. Be sure to check the price. on the right side before subscribing. It should say the total is $29.99. If it does not say $29.99, but rather $59.99, you can put in a coupon code. The coupon code for 50% off Paramount+ is FALL50. Hit ‘Start Paramount+’ when you are ready to begin enjoying the content.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

As stated, this deal is only available to new and former subscribers. Unfortunately, existing subscribers cannot take advantage. There is another caveat, too. There is no seven-day free trial. Whereas the monthly option lets fans try Paramount+ to see if they like it, paying $29.99 for the annual plan is a commitment.

Soccer in full swing for Paramount+ deal

Paramount+ is one of the most important services for soccer fans in the United States. With the European calendar in full motion, subscribers can watch the UEFA competitions, Serie A and the English Football League using CBS’s streaming service. That goes in combination with other sports that CBS has access to, including the NFL on Paramount+. Then, everyone in the family can tune into the movies and shows available on the platform. That includes exclusive programs made specifically for Paramount+ that are available nowhere else.

PHOTOS: IMAGO