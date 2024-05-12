Pulisic, who had a disappointing season with Chelsea last year, has rejuvenated his club career with AC Milan.

The American was integral to the team’s UEFA Champions League-winning squad back in 2021. Nonetheless, he never truly established himself as a staple.

But luckily, his four-year stint in England is now in the past. Manager Stefano Pioli has shown Pulisic the type of faith that he had just glimpses of in London. In fact, that has paid dividends for him in Serie A.

Pioli may be let go at the conclusion of the season, which is bad news for the winger. The 58-year-old will likely face the consequences for the club’s failure to win big trophies this summer, leading to a change in the bench.

As the Rossoneri close up their season with two games remaining, the 25-year-old is aiming to play a significant part in 2024-25. Any new coach is likely to appreciate his numerous skills.

Pulisic wore a shirt bearing his mother’s maiden name for Mother’s day Pulisic wore a shirt bearing his mother’s maiden name for Mother’s day

Milan’s savior boasts impressive numbers

Christian Pulisic was once again the hero of Milan’s 5-1 victory against Cagliari at San Siro this weekend, as the club regained their winning spirit.

As the Milan Derby saw Inter win their 20th league championship, the San Siro team is attempting to get over the disappointment of losing to Inter.

Against Claudio Ranieri’s team, the USMNT star scored twice for the first time for the Rossoneri. He has had a fantastic first season at the club, scoring 15 goals in all competitions (Serie A, Champions League, and Europa League) and adding nine assists. Although his impact is quantifiable, his adaptability and high quality provide Stefano Pioli with additional options.

Depending on the situation, Pulisic may play as either a left or right winger or even as an attacking midfielder. The American scored twice against Cagliari to bring his Serie A goal tally to 12. Thus, he has briefly eclipsed other forwards such as Romelu Lukaku, Duvan Zapata, and Joshua Zirkzee.

In addition, he has made history this season with 12 goals, making him the first Milan midfielder to do so (not including penalties). In 2005-06, Kaka scored 11 goals to become the last player to accomplish that feat.

That means he has shattered a club record that has stood for 18 years, as per Opta.

Glimpses of Milan’s 2011 winning side

With each new appearance, the former Chelsea player proves his worth and makes a significant impact. The fact that he has scored seven goals with his right foot—his strongest—is an intriguing statistic. But, despite having a “weaker” left foot, he has scored eight goals with it.

The United States captain can do magic with either foot and is lightning fast; he has now scored just as many goals as Robinho. While playing for Italy, the Brazilian scored 15 goals in his first season and was instrumental in the team’s 18th Scudetto triumph under Massimiliano Allegri’s leadership.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire