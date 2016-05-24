In the Turkey Euro 2016 preview, we have compiled the schedule and roster for Turkey, as well as a prediction of how far they’ll advance in the European Championships, and more.

Turkey Euro 2016 preview

Manager: Fatih Terim

Captain: Arda Turan

Turkey Euro 2016 preview: Fixtures:

Sunday, June 12

Turkey vs. Croatia, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, June 17

Spain vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3pm, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: Schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and schedule

Turkey Euro 2016 preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Harun Tekin (Bursaspor), Onur Kıvrak (Trabzonspor), Volkan Babacan (İstanbul Başakşehir).

Defenders: Gökhan Gönül (Fenerbahçe), Şener Özbayraklı (Fenerbahçe), Ahmet Çalık (Gençlerbirliği), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Mehmet Topal (Fenerbahçe), Semih Kaya (Galatasaray), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahçe), İsmail Köybaşı (Beşiktaş).

Midfielders: Emre Mor (Nordsjælland), Volkan Şen (Fenerbahçe), Hakan Çalhanoğu (Bayer Leverkusen), Nuri Şahin (Borussia Dortmund), Oğuzhan Özyakup (Beşiktaş), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Selçuk İnan (Galatasaray), Arda Turan (Barcelona), Olcay Şahan (Beşiktaş).

Forwards: Burak Yılmaz (Beijing Guoan), Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş), Yunus Mallı (Mainz).

Turkey Euro 2016 preview: Overview:

After no wins in their first three qualifying group games in a pool containing the likes of the Netherlands, Iceland and the Czech Republic, getting into the finals proper looked to be beyond this talented Turkey team at one point. But eventually they recovered well and avoided the need for a playoff.

Terim is a fiercely ambitious boss and despite being placed in one of the most testing foursomes at Euro 2016, will be confident this group can upset the establish tournament order. Indeed, the last time they featured in the Euros under his guidance in 2008, they made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Of course, much has changed in that eight-year stint, although there are a selection of similarities to draw. Terim still has a lot of technically gifted-played available to him, a sprinkling of superstars and a group who have an insatiable hunger for the game.

The middle of the pitch is where the Crescent-Stars will look to get the edge in matches. Turan and Hakan Calhanoglu aside, there are some fine playmakers, including Selcuk Inan and Nuri Sahin. Oguzhan Ozyakup and Gokhan Tore, both emerging talents at Besiktas, also add depth and versatility in the middle of the pitch.

It’s in defense and attack where Turkey may be tripped up. Caner Erkin is a left-back who loves to raid forward, but he may have to be a little more reserved given the lack of defensive quality elsewhere in the back four. Up front, Burak Yilmaz is a familiar name to many, although the 30-year-old is past his best and playing for Beijing Guoan in the Chinese Super League, playing just two games since January.

Winning midfield battles will be so important to Terim, so expect Turkey to line up with a lot of players who are comfortable in possession and able to get around the pitch. Prior to their friendly loss with England they went an impressive 13 games unbeaten adhering to this blueprint and they need to find similar levels of fortitude to be a factor in the final knockings.

Turkey Euro 2016 preview: Key Player:

Hakan Calhanoglu – Turan has long been the best player in this setup and will most likely be the man who Terim seeks to channel the team’s attacking play through. But Calhanoglu is a man who many pin the future of the Turkish game on and is someone who has such a significant role to play.

The Bayer Leverkusen attacker will be tasked with pushing on into advanced areas, looking to link up with Yilmaz around the penalty area. There he can burst into the box with his turn of pace, commit defenders and fire off shots at goal. With no high calibre forward, the goalscoring burden will most likely fall on his shoulders.

Additionally, Calhanoglu is the most dangerous man in world football with a dead ball at his feet; he’s scored seven goals from direct free-kicks in the last two Bundesliga terms. That ability could prove to be so important in scrappy contests.

Turkey Euro 2016 preview: Verdict:

Second Round – A lot of teams in this tournament wouldn’t have enough to get the better of Turkey in the middle of the pitch, something that would allow Terim’s side to gain an advantage. However, both Spain and Croatia are capable, and have the advantage on Turkey in other areas. Expect another progression beyond the group stages, but for their Euros to end in the last 16.

