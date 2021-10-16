DAZN is one of the many services at a soccer fan’s disposal to watch soccer. The service uses a monthly or annual fee for the majority of their content. However, this provider does not provide an extensive selection of soccer in the United States.

Rather, much of the footprint exists in Canada or other nations. Moreover, the major rights belonging to the likes of CBS, NBC or ESPN are not something the provider is willing to take on.

Also, DAZN is an international company. Therefore, their focus extends beyond the United States borders, with some rights existing just north in Canada.

Watch world sports Includes: Includes darts, boxing and documentaries Browse Offers

The service launched relatively recently. In 2016, it only existed in Germany, Austria and Switzerland before expanding to Japan just after launch. Then, DAZN made the jump over to Canada, where it began airing a wide variety of sports.

American football aired through the service. Later, soccer made its first appearance. The Champions League and a number of European leagues now appeared in Canada.

Over time, DAZN continued its international expansion, including the United States.

The majority of what the service airs in the United States revolves around combat sports. UFC and boxing both headline the content. This also leads into their pricing options.

DAZN leans on the more expensive side of the streaming services available. Much of that gets determined through the relatively innocuous sporting events shown on the service. In the United States, plans start at $19.99 per month. There is also a $99.99 per year option to save a little bit of money. Ways to watch the service include the majority of platforms available. Mobile devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation and XBOX all have DAZN apps.

Does DAZN provide soccer coverage?

Content on the service varies from country to country. With media rights constantly moving around from different providers, it is a constant bidding war.

In terms of soccer in the United States, there is limited coverage. DAZN does hold the rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Although, the service partnered with YouTube to air those games for free on YouTube.

In other countries, soccer coverage is more concentrated for the service. For example, DAZN broadcasts the Premier League and the Champions League in Canada.

Other countries in which DAZN features heavily include Germany, Spain and Italy. Undoubtedly, Germany holds the biggest presence for the service. For example, Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Bundesliga and CONMEBOL action are just a few instances of Germany’s use of the service.

Similarly, Italy features a number of popular leagues, such as Serie A, Ligue Un and LaLiga, through DAZN.

For international viewers, there is a decent chance the service holds soccer rights to your major competitions. For American audiences, DAZN remains on the outside looking in for the soccer media landscape.

However, with the always-changing media rights there is always the possibility of the provider landing a popular league or competition on their service.

Soccer Providers

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer providers available: