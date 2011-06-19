Preseason friendlies (also known as exhibition games) featuring Premier League teams are one of the rituals of summer. This summer, with the World Cup, the window of time that clubs can play friendlies is reduced, but many of the clubs will still be touring the world. During July and August, all 20 Premier League clubs will be traveling throughout England and many of them around the world to play friendly matches to get ready for the new season.
The following are the most recently updated list of pre season friendlies for Premier League clubs this summer:
July 10
- Kidderminster Harriers vs. West Bromwich Albion, Aggborough, Kidderminster, England
- Sydney FC vs. Everton, ANZ Stadium, Sydney
- SK Sturm Graz vs. Blackburn Rovers, UPC-Arena, Graz, Austria, 5:00 GMT
July 14
- Melbourne Heart vs. Everton, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne
- Charlotte Eagles vs. Bolton Wanderers, Restart Field, Charlotte, North Carolina (tickets)
- Peterborough United vs. West Ham United, London Road Stadium, Peterborough, England, 7:45 GMT
- Brentford vs. Fulham, Griffin Park, London, 8:00 GMT
July 16
- Hong Kong National Team vs. Birmingham City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong
- Manchester United vs. Celtic, Rogers Center, Toronto, Canada (tickets)
July 17
- Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Selhurst Park, London, 3:00 GMT
- Brisbane Roar vs. Everton, Suncorp Stadium, Queensland, Australia
- Barnet FC vs. Arsenal, Underhill Stadium, London
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Buck Shaw Stadium, San Jose, CA, (tickets)
- Charleston Battery vs. Bolton Wanderers, Blackbaud Stadium, Daniel Island, South Carolina, 7:30 EST (tickets)
- Portland Timbers vs. Manchester City, Merlo Field (University of Portland), Portland, Oregon (exclusively for season ticket holders)
- Fleetwood Town vs. Blackburn Rovers, Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, England, 3:00 GMT
- Bohemians (Ireland) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dalymount Park, Dublin, 3:00 GMT
- Bournemouth vs. Fulham, Dean Court, Bournemouth, England, 3:00 GMT
- Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs. Liverpool, Cashpoint-Aren, Altach, Austria
July 20
- Walsall vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, The Banks Stadium, Walsall, England, 7:45 GMT
- Preston North End vs. Blackburn Rovers, Deepdale, Preston, England, 7:45 GMT
July 21
- Philadelphia Union vs. Manchester United, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia (tickets)
- Toronto FC vs. Bolton Wanderers, BMO Field, Toronto (tickets)
- Huddersfield Town vs. Blackburn Rovers, Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield, England, 7:45 GMT
- Grasshoppers (Switzerland) vs. Liverpool, Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland
July 22
- Nantwich County vs. Stoke City, Weaver Stadium, Nantwich, England
- NY Football Challenge: New YorkRed Bulls vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Red Bull Arena, New York City, 8:00 EST (tickets)
July 23
- NY Football Challenge: Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Arena, New York City, 8:00 EST (tickets)
- Ajax vs. Chelsea, Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam
July 24
- Newcastle Town vs. Stoke City, Lyme Valley Stadium, Staffordshire, England
- Norwich City vs. Newcastle United, Carrow Road, Norwich, England, 3:00 GMT
- Sunderland vs. Hull City, Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portimao, Portugal, 8:30 GMT
- Preston North End vs. Everton, Deepdale, Preston, England, 3:00 GMT
- Kaiserslautern vs. Liverpool, Fritz Walter Stadium, Kaiserslautern, Germany
- Rochdale vs. Bolton Wanderers, Spotland Stadium, Rochdale, England, 3:00 GMT
- Marine vs. Wigan, Rossett Park, Crosby, England, 3:00 GMT
- Kaiserslautern vs. Liverpool, Fritz Walter Stadion, Kaiserslautern, Germany
July 25
- Kansas City Wizards vs. Manchester United, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City (tickets)
- Sydney Festival of Football: Glasgow Rangers vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney,
- NY Football Challenge: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Lisbon, New York City, 1:00 EST (tickets)
- NY Football Challenge: New York Red Bulls vs. Manchester City, New York City, 3:30 PM (tickets)
July 27
- Derby County vs. Stoke City, Pride Park, Derby, England
- Doncaster vs. West Bromwich Albion, Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, England
- Reading vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Madejski Stadium, Reading, England, 8:00 GMT
- Walsall vs. Aston Villa, Banks’s Stadium, Walsall, England, 7:45 GMT
July 28
- Club America vs. Manchester City, Georgia Dome, Atlanta (tickets)
- Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic, Deepdale, Preston, England, 7:45 GMT
- MLS All Stars vs. Manchester United, Reliant Stadium, Houston (tickets)
- MK Dons vs. West Ham United, stadium:mk, Denbigh, England, 7:30 GMT
- Morecambe vs. Bolton Wanderers, Globe Arena, Morecambe, England, 7:45 GMT
- Sydney Festival of Football: AEK Athens vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Festival of Football, Sydney
July 29
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Chelsea, Adams Park, Buckinghamshire, England
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Villarreal, White Heart Lane, London, 8:00 GMT
July 30
- Chivas vs. Manchester United, Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Fleetwood Town vs. Bolton Wanderers, Highbury, Fleetwood, England, 7:45 GMT
July 31
- Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, 8:00 EST (tickets)
- Borussia Moenchengladbac vs. Liverpool, Borussia Park, Moenchengladbac, Germany
- Norwich City vs. Everton, Carrow Road, Norwich, England, 3:00 GMT
- Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Elland Road, Leeds, England, 3:00 GMT
- Burnley vs. Stoke City, Turf Moore, Burnley, England
- Robin Park FC vs. Wigan Athletic, Robin Park Arena, Wigan, England, 3:00 GMT
- Falkirk vs. Bolton Wanderers, Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk, Scotland, 3:00 GMT
- Ipswich Town vs. West Ham United, Portman Road, Suffolk, England
- Leicester City vs. Sunderland, Walkers Stadium, Leicester, Engand
- Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven, St. James Park, Newcastle, England (tentative)
- Portsmouth vs. Fulham, Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England,
- Emirates Cup: Celtic vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT
- Emirates Cup: AC Milan vs. Arsenal, Emirates Stadium, London, 4:20 GMT
- Guadiana Cup: Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Aston Villa, Vila Real de San Antonio, Algrave, Portugal, 9:15 GMT
- Sydney Festival of Football: Sydney FC vs. Blackburn Rovers, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney
August 1
- Emirates Cup: AC Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Emirates Stadium, London, 2:00 GMT
- Emirates Cup: Celtic vs. Arsenal, Emirates Stadium, London, 4:20 GMT
- Guadiana Cup: Benfica vs. Aston Villa, Vila Real de San Antonio, Algrave, Portugal, 9:15 GMT
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Chelsea, Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
August 2
- St Johnstone vs. Bolton Wanderers, McDiarmid Park, Tulloch, Scotland, 7:45 GMT
August 3
- MK Dons vs. Birmingham City, Stadium:mk, Buckinghamshire, England. 7:30 GMT
- Bristol Rovers vs. Stoke City, Memorial Ground, Bristol, England
- Heart of Midlothian vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Edinburgh, Scotland, 7:00 GMT
- Eusebio Cup: Benefica vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Estadio da Lu, Lisbon, Portugal, 7:45 GMT
- RC Deportivo de La Coruna vs. Newcastle United, Riazor Stadium, A Coruna, Spain, 8:00 GMT
August 4
- Leeds United vs. Wigan Athletic, Elland Road, Leeds, England
- Everton (England) vs. Everton (Chile), Goodison Park, Liverpool
- Airtricity League XI vs. Manchester United, Aviva Stadium, Dublin
- Hamburg vs. Chelsea, HSH Nordbank Arena, Hamburg, Germany
- Ferrostaal Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany
August 6
- Wrexham vs. Stoke City, Racecourse Ground, Wrexham, Wales, 7:45 GMT
- Aston Villa vs. Velencia, Villa Park, Aston, England, 7:45 GMT
- Bolton Wanderers vs. Osasuna, Reebok Stadium, Bolton, England
August 7
- Legia Warsaw vs. Arsenal, Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland
- Kendal vs. Wigan Athletic, Lakeland Road Stadium, Kendal, England, 3:00 GMT
- Hearts vs. Blackburn Rovers, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, 3:00 GMT
- Fulham vs. Werder Breman, Craven Cottage, London, 3:00 GMT
- Glasgow Rangers vs. Newcastle United, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, 3:00 GMT
- RC Deportivo La Coruna vs. West Ham United, Upton Park, West Ham, England, 3:00 GMT
- Wolfsburg vs. Everton, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fiorentina, White Heart Lane, London, 3:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs. Valencia, City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England, 7:00 GMT
August 10
- Altrincham vs. Wigan Athletic, Moss Lane, Altrincham, England 7:30 GMT
