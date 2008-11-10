Episode 101 features interviews with two prolific soccer writers. The first interview is with Paul Gardner, the most veteran soccer writer in the US, who is best known for his writings in Soccer America. The second interview is with Martin Rogers, the former Daily Mirror journalist who now writes for Yahoo Sports in the US.
