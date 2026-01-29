World Cup winner with Messi admits Argentina return dream after Premier League exit for La Liga

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing closer, and no player wants to miss out. In that context, a teammate of Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup revealed his desire to return to Argentina’s national team, trusting that his recent move from the Premier League to La Liga could help him achieve that goal.

On Thursday, Valencia officially announced the signing of Guido Rodriguez, a 31-year-old midfielder who had played for West Ham United in the Premier League since 2024 and, after losing prominence this season, agreed to return to La Liga following his successful spell at Real Betis.

Rodriguez not only lost ground at the English club in recent months, but he also stopped receiving call-ups from Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. Asked during his introductory press conference whether the goal of returning to the national team before the World Cup was on his mind when he agreed to the move to Valencia, he was honest.

“If things go well for me and for the club, it will give me the chance to come back,” Guido Rodriguez said, according to TyC Sports. “Being part of the national team is very difficult, but in the short term my focus is on Valencia’s important matches.”

The midfielder then immediately addressed the challenges awaiting him at this new stage of his professional career. “They are not going through their best moment, but that does not stop it from being an attractive club for players. It depends on moments and seasons. We can change the moment and improve Valencia,” he said.

Valencia are struggling right now

Guido Rodriguez’s words about Valencia’s current situation are accurate. The Spanish club has spent several years away from domestic and international prominence, unlike the early 2000s, and is now in a particularly difficult position.

Valencia currently sit 14th in the La Liga standings, but their situation is far from comfortable. They hold only a two-point advantage over Mallorca, who are in the relegation zone. With less than half the season remaining, the risk is significant and there is little margin for error.

Can Guido Rodriguez return to Argentina before the World Cup?

Guido Rodriguez was involved in all of Argentina’s major successes in recent years. He played in six of the seven matches at the 2021 Copa America, where Argentina ended a 28-year title drought, and he later started in the Finalissima against Italy in the summer of 2022.

At the 2022 World Cup, Rodriguez arrived as a regular rotation piece, competing with Leandro Paredes for the defensive midfield role. In fact, he started the second group-stage match against Mexico. However, as the tournament progressed, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister delivered standout performances, claimed the available midfield spots, and things were never the same for Guido.

Although Lionel Scaloni continued to call up Rodriguez in the following years, he used him sparingly, including one appearance at the 2024 Copa America. After September 2024, the midfielder stopped appearing in call-ups altogether and never regained his place. Now, with his move to Valencia, Guido has four months to rediscover his best form and prove that he can compete for a spot on the 26-player roster for the World Cup in North America.