Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

World Cup 2026: FIFA presents three official mascots for the tournament

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The trio of characters will represent the first-ever three-nation World Cup, uniting Mexico, the U.S., and Canada through culture and soccer.
© Getty ImagesThe trio of characters will represent the first-ever three-nation World Cup, uniting Mexico, the U.S., and Canada through culture and soccer.

After months of speculation and countless rumors, FIFA has officially revealed part of the identity of the mascots for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

In a newly released video, fans finally got their first glimpse of the silhouettes and names of the three characters set to symbolize the tournament:

  • Zayu: a forward representing Mexico.
  • Clutch: a midfielder embodying the United States.
  • Maple: a unique goalkeeper tied to Canada.

While fans still await the full visual reveal, the announcement generated massive buzz across social media. Each mascot is designed to reflect the culture, passion, and national identity of the three host nations, uniting them under one historic tournament.

Looking ahead to 2026

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, expanding to 48 teams and played across 16 cities in North America. Beyond the record-setting format, the introduction of Zayu, Clutch, and Maple adds a cultural and emotional touch that fans of all ages will connect with.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

As the countdown continues, the mascots will take on a central role in promotions, fan experiences, and merchandising, ensuring that the first-ever three-nation World Cup is not only historic but also unforgettable.

FIFA and CONMEBOL summit in New York on 2030 World Cup: 64 teams and more matches in South America

see also

FIFA and CONMEBOL summit in New York on 2030 World Cup: 64 teams and more matches in South America

Mascots in World Cup history

World Cup mascots have been part of soccer’s cultural legacy since 1966, when Willie the Lion was introduced in England. Since then, each edition has had its own iconic figure, ranging from fruit-inspired designs like Naranjito (Spain 1982) to playful creatures like Fuleco the Armadillo (Brazil 2014).

Here’s the full list of official mascots:

  • Willie (England 1966)
  • Juanito (Mexico 1970)
  • Tip and Tap (West Germany 1974)
  • Gauchito (Argentina 1978)
  • Naranjito (Spain 1982)
  • Pique (Mexico 1986)
  • Ciao (Italy 1990)
  • Striker (USA 1994)
  • Footix (France 1998)
  • Ato, Kaz, and Nik (South Korea/Japan 2002)
  • Goleo VI and Pille (Germany 2006)
  • Zakumi (South Africa 2010)
  • Fuleco (Brazil 2014)
  • Zabivaka (Russia 2018)
  • La’eeb (Qatar 2022)
  • Zayu, Clutch, and Maple (Mexico/USA/Canada 2026)
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA and CONMEBOL summit in New York on 2030 World Cup: 64 teams and more matches in South America

FIFA and CONMEBOL summit in New York on 2030 World Cup: 64 teams and more matches in South America

FIFA is considering a radical expansion of the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, doubling the matches to 128 in Spain, Portugal, Morocco, and South America.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo managed it: Ousmane Dembele makes history with rare feat, joining Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho among few

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo managed it: Ousmane Dembele makes history with rare feat, joining Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho among few

Ousmane Dembele’s latest triumph has elevated him into a club of only ten players in the history of the sport, a distinction so unique that even Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo Nazario never touched it.

Ballon d’Or World Cup curse: Why Dembele’s win could be a nightmare for France, and a relief for Spain ahead of 2026

Ballon d’Or World Cup curse: Why Dembele’s win could be a nightmare for France, and a relief for Spain ahead of 2026

Ousmane Dembele’s Ballon d’Or win could be bad news for France, and at the same time, a boost for Spain heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Barcelona reportedly make decision on Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing after strong form

FC Barcelona reportedly make decision on Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing after strong form

After showing good performances over the last games, FC Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on Marcus Rashford's permanent move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo