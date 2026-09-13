How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in USA: 2026/27 Premier League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Manchester United vs Manchester City

WHAT: Premier League

WHEN: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT • Sunday, September 13, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo, NBCSN

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The first Manchester derby of the season arrives with both clubs on entirely different trajectories. Manchester United, after a superb finish to the 2025/26 campaign under Michael Carrick, has had a stuttering start to the new season. A loss to Hull City and a draw with Everton have seen them drop crucial points early on, making this home fixture a vital opportunity to make a statement and calm any rising concerns.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has been flawless. Alongside Arsenal, they are the only team with a 100% winning record after three league matches, having conceded just two goals. Enzo Maresca’s side also holds a scheduling advantage, having played their midweek European fixture two days earlier than United. For City, this is a chance to assert early dominance over their crosstown rivals and continue their perfect run.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The contrast in form is stark. Manchester City enters Old Trafford as a well-oiled machine, carrying an unbeaten domestic record and looking comfortable in Europe. Their start has been commanding. In contrast, Manchester United has appeared defensively vulnerable, conceding in all three of their league games and dropping points in what was statistically one of the easier opening schedules in the league. The pressure is mounting on Carrick’s side to deliver a cohesive performance.

The tactical battle will likely pit City’s suffocating possession against United’s explosive but inconsistent attack. City leads the league in possession per match (71.9%) and will aim to control the tempo through their fluid 4-2-3-1 system. United, however, has proven they can create opportunities, ranking second in the league for expected goals (xG) and first for total shots. The key question is whether United’s defense can withstand the pressure long enough for their attackers to make an impact.

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For Manchester City, the motivation is clear: maintain their perfect start and solidify their position at the top of the table. A win at Old Trafford would be a powerful statement. For Manchester United, the stakes feel higher. This match is a crucial test of their resilience and a chance to prove that their early-season struggles are a blip, not a trend. A positive result in front of their home fans could be the catalyst their season needs.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Manchester United holds the edge in this famous rivalry. Across 198 official meetings, the Red Devils have secured 81 victories to Manchester City’s 63, with 54 matches ending in a draw. This long-term record gives United fans bragging rights, but recent history tells a more balanced story.

In the last five encounters across all competitions, United has won twice, City has won once, and two games have ended in a draw. During the 2025/26 Premier League season, the home team won each derby, with City claiming a 3-0 victory at the Etihad before United responded with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford. United are currently unbeaten in their last two Premier League derbies at home.

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Recent matchups have been notably low-scoring affairs. The last five derbies have produced an average of just 2.0 goals per game, and only two of those five saw both teams find the net. This trend suggests that despite the attacking talent on both sides, a tight, tactical battle could be in store, with goals at a premium.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Manchester United heads into the derby with several injury concerns, while Manchester City’s squad appears to be in much better shape.

For the home side, key players like Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, and Tom Heaton remain sidelined. The fitness of Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo is also in doubt, limiting Michael Carrick’s options. However, the potential return of Marcus Rashford to the starting lineup after resuming training provides a significant boost to their attacking threat.

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Manchester City has fewer availability issues. Winger Jeremy Doku is expected to miss out, and Nico O’Reilly is questionable after missing the previous game. Otherwise, Enzo Maresca has a deep and talented squad to choose from, with new signings like Enzo Fernández already looking comfortable in the team’s system.

Manchester United Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha

This lineup leans on the creative engine of Bruno Fernandes, with the pace of Marcus Rashford and Bryan Mbeumo on the flanks. Matheus Cunha will be tasked with leading the line and finding gaps in City’s defense. The central midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo faces a monumental task in disrupting City’s rhythm and control.

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Manchester City Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Guéhi, Dias, Gvardiol; Fernández, Anderson; Semenyo, Cherki, Ndiaye; Haaland

Spearheaded by the unstoppable Erling Haaland, City’s attack is built to dominate. Rayan Cherki and Iliman Ndiaye will provide creative support from attacking midfield roles, while the duo of Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson will look to control the tempo from the center of the park. The defense, anchored by Rúben Dias, has been formidable this season.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Manchester United vs Manchester City live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

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A subscription to Fubo gives you access to every Premier League match, as well as coverage of other top soccer competitions like LaLiga and Bundesliga. It’s the ultimate destination for soccer fans in the United States.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering incredible value for the amount of live sports content provided. You can find the Manchester United vs Manchester City channel easily through the platform’s user-friendly interface.

Beyond soccer, your subscription also includes a vast library of movies, popular TV shows, and other live sporting events. It’s an all-in-one entertainment package for the whole family.

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SEE MORE: For a full schedule of games, check out our Premier League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out VPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.