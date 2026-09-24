Lionel Scaloni opens the door to staying on as Argentina coach: ‘The desire is there’

Lionel Scaloni addressed his future as Argentina’s head coach for the first time since the World Cup final defeat to Spain, speaking to reporters in a mixed zone during the national team’s first week of training ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin. His current contract runs through December 31, and speculation over his continuity has been building since the tournament ended.

“I had time to disconnect a bit, to let go of the disappointment of not being able to win (the World Cup final), which is the reality, but with the peace of mind that everything played out the way it did. Regarding my situation, there’s no news, I’ll meet with the president in the coming days. We’ll talk, there’s maximum willingness to sit down, and when we have to announce something, we will,” Scaloni said.

His comments come amid reports that talks over a potential renewal are already advancing, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that Argentina had offered Scaloni an extension running through the 2030 World Cup, structured around the 2028 Copa América with an option to continue beyond it.

Scaloni, however, was careful to downplay any of that reporting as premature. “Everything that comes out isn’t true, we’ll communicate when we have to. For now everything is as before, we’re working for these matches,” he said, before adding: “The desire to be here is there, but there are a lot of aspects we need to discuss with the president. Logically, after such an emotional tournament, one rethinks things, and I repeat, we’ll sit down to talk and see what we do”.

Lionel Scaloni with the World Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

Scaloni explains the generational turnover behind Argentina’s new-look squad

Argentina‘s latest call-up list features plenty of new faces and a clear youth movement, with Scaloni bringing in six additional names from the Argentine league and three more from abroad, among them Leonel Flores, Tomás Palacios, Equi Fernández, Santiago Simón, and Valentín Gómez.

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Addressing that broader roster turnover, Scaloni framed it as a natural step following the World Cup rather than a dramatic overhaul. “The signal behind the call-up list is what any coach would do, a World Cup just ended and we believe it’s the moment for turnover, because most of the group will remain and there are young players coming through,” he said.

He also drew a direct comparison to the start of his own tenure, insisting the approach hasn’t changed since he first took charge. “We’re doing the same thing as in 2018, we work for the national team, we don’t work for anyone personal and it’s something we had to do, which can pay off. Everything takes time, with the mindset that these kids can stick around,” Scaloni added.

With Messi’s farewell closing one era for Argentina, Scaloni’s message was clear: this window is as much about building the next group as it is about honoring the last one, giving the newer faces room to grow into a squad that will soon have to stand on its own.

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