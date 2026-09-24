What is Portugal’s current FIFA ranking ahead of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 game vs Wales?

Portugal and Wales are set to open their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaigns in Lisbon, with Jorge Jesus preparing for his first competitive match as Portugal coach. The gap between the two sides has been reflected in recent results and squad strength, but another important measure of their current standing on the international stage will come into focus before kickoff.

Portugal enters the fixture as the defending Nations League champion, having previously won the competition in 2019 and 2025. Wales, meanwhile, has returned to League A after earning promotion but arrives without a victory in its last four matches and with several important players unavailable through injury.

Jesus takes over from Roberto Martinez after Portugal’s 1-0 World Cup defeat to eventual champion Spain ended its tournament in the last 16. The new manager has inherited a squad filled with established stars, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Vitinha and 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo remains part of the national team despite retirement speculation following the World Cup. He is expected to lead the attack in Lisbon, with Fernandes operating behind him and Joao Felix and Pedro Neto providing additional creativity in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

The Selecao’s home form also gives Jesus plenty of reason for optimism. The national team has gone unbeaten in its last 10 home matches, recording nine wins and one draw, while its wider recent run was only halted by Spain at the World Cup.

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Wales faces major test in Lisbon

Wales returns to League A after topping its previous League B group under Craig Bellamy, but the current circumstances are considerably more difficult. The national team has gone four matches without a win, while injuries have removed several experienced options from Bellamy’s squad. Harry Wilson, Nathan Broadhead and Karl Darlow are among those who have withdrawn, while Joe Rodon and Dylan Lawlor are also unavailable.

Despite the problems, midfielder Jordan James believes Wales still has a chance of causing an upset, describing the national team’s prospects as a “puncher’s chance.” The visitors will need a disciplined defensive performance against a side that possesses considerable quality throughout its lineup.

ristiano Ronaldo of Portugal controls the ball under pressure of Ashley Williams of Wales

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Portugal’s FIFA ranking revealed

The latest FIFA figures provide another piece of context ahead of the Nations League opener. Portugal is currently ranked 7th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with 1,787.85 points, according to the latest official ranking update following the 2026 World Cup.

That places Portugal comfortably inside the global top 10 despite its early World Cup exit. Wales is ranked 38th with 1,516.95 points, creating a sizeable gap between the two national teams before they meet in Lisbon.

Team Current FIFA Ranking Total Points League A Group Portugal 7th 1,787.85 Group 4 Wales 38th 1,516.95 Group 4

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The ranking difference reflects the contrasting positions of the sides on the international stage, although it does not determine what happens on the pitch. Portugal still has to translate its higher ranking and home advantage into a result against a Wales side returning to the competition’s top division.