RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko reportedly prefers a summer move to Arsenal. The striker is coming off of a breakout 2023/24 season with the German club. After arriving last summer from sister side RB Salzburg, Sesko racked up 14 in somewhat limited playing time. As a result, the 20-year-old attacker has been tracked by a plethora of top teams.

Although he only just joined the Bundesliga outfit, a summer move is quite possible. Elvis Basanovic, Sesko’s agent, even recently admitted that a switch to a Premier League side could very well be in the cards. And now, according to a report by journalist John Cross, the youngster would be most interested in joining the Gunners. This comes as fellow English top-flight teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United are also supposedly chasing the Slovenia star.

Basanovic has already been inside the stadium to watch Arsenal play multiple times throughout the season. Sesko’s possible preference to move to north London is likely due to their involvement in the Champions League. Chelsea and United, on the other hand, endured tough 2023/24 campaigns and will take part in other European competitions next season.

Slovenian striker would seemingly fit in well at Arsenal

Sesko’s successful freshman season was not exactly stellar from the start. The forward only managed to net three Bundesliga goals in his first 15 appearances. However, he then seemingly flipped a switch and ended the campaign on a tear. The Slovenian eventually scored 11 goals in his last 16 German league matches.

This type of prolific scoring is exactly what Arsenal needs at the moment. Not only has he netted goals for his club, but he appears to be a well-rounded attacker. While perhaps not the best passer, which could be a turnoff for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Sesko has shown to be able to score in practically any situation.

His Bundesliga goals this season were nearly split between open play, counterattacks, and set pieces. The forward can also score goals with different body parts. For instance, of his 14 league goals, six of them were with his right foot, five were headers, and three were converted using his left foot.

Sesko’s combination of size (he’s 6’5″) and speed is fairly unique as well. The youngster even recently told World Soccer Talk that he grew up idolizing Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovich. Arteta prefers players who can win headers and be physical with opposing defenders. While he was not everyone’s cup of tea, Kai Havertz came in and performed pretty well at the center forward position for Arsenal because of these traits.

Other attacking alternatives may cost too much money

Some may argue that there are better striker options available for the Gunners. This is certainly a valid argument. Despite his recent flurry of goals, Sesko has not shown to be consistent over a long period. However, the Leipzig forward is available for around $57 million. Although still a solid chunk of change, another more established striker could cost double this fee.

Sesko is, however, only just 20 and will likely develop even more in the near future. This is also something that Arteta targets in transfer markets as well. Assuming this development continues, the Slovenian could very well be the final piece of the puzzle in Arsenal’s title chase.

The Gunners have not been able to fully rely on Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah in the position. Jesus, while talented, has unfortunately dealt with a series of injury setbacks since joining the club. Nketiah, on the other hand, may be better suited to join another team to get regular playing time.

Whether is Sesko or another target, Arsenal needs to add in the position to make the extra push in the league and other competitions. Arteta is set to receive a new bumper contract and he has to deliver the goods soon.

