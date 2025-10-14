Who will perform at the Argentina vs. Puerto Rico halftime show at Chase Stadium?

Argentina will wrap up its USA Tour for the October international break by facing Puerto Rico on Tuesday night in Miami — the first-ever meeting between the two national teams. One of the main attractions of the event will be a special halftime show at Chase Stadium, headlined by one of Latin America’s most iconic music stars.

For the halftime show, Puerto Rican legend Ivy Queen will take center stage. The singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress, widely known as La Reina del Reggaetón (The Queen of Reggaeton), will make her return to live performance, this time on a soccer stage.

Ivy Queen is no stranger to major sporting events, having previously performed at the Pepsi Smash Super Bowl Concert in 2007. For this occasion, the halftime between Argentina and Puerto Rico will be extended from the usual 15 minutes to around 20, giving the Puerto Rican star more time to perform her set.

Halftime shows becoming a growing trend in soccer

With events like the FIFA Club World Cup leading the way, halftime shows are slowly becoming part of soccer’s entertainment culture, a sport traditionally resistant to mid-game spectacles. With the 2026 World Cup final expected to include major entertainment elements, promoters and organizers are increasingly merging music and sport.

Ivy Queen performs onstage during the 2024 Premios Juventud Awards.

Speaking to Diario Olé, Javier Fernández, CEO of VMG Sports and organizer of the Argentina–Puerto Rico game, explained the vision behind the project: “At halftime, we have the legendary Ivy Queen. We are creating a partnership with AFA to bring the musical element to AFA (Argentina FA) events as well, something that is still developing and will grow over time in our relationship.

Fernández also emphasized the long-term goal of making this a global model. “We will continue expanding this until it becomes something parallel: a football game with a strong entertainment show,” he concluded.

Argentina fans already got a taste of the new format last Friday against Venezuela, when Cuban artists Oniel Bebeshito, Lenier, and Alex Duvall performed during an extended 20-minute halftime at Hard Rock Stadium. This time, Ivy Queen will bring her own energy to the stage at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium.