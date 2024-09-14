Disney is attempting to attract more users to their streaming service by offering a fairly significant promotional discount.

Since its launch nearly five years ago, Disney+ has remained one of the most popular on-demand, over-the-top services in the world. In fact, the company is now the third-most used streaming service.

Despite this, rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video still reign supreme in the streaming industry.

The two streaming services hold a substantial subscriber lead over Disney+ in overall users. Although they are finding it difficult to compete with the duo, Disney recently revealed that they will raise prices on their plans in October.

The massive media company currently owns Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Most monthly plans for the three streaming services will soon increase by $1 or $2.

The decision was seen as a way to encourage customers to sign up for bundle packages, rather than individual streaming services. A bundle including all three services without ads will remain at $19.99 per month.

Despite the upcoming price increase to individual monthly plans, Disney is now offering a temporary discount.

New or returning U.S. customers can take advantage of a limited-time offer to Disney+. The streaming service’s basic plan is currently available for a monthly fee of just $1.99.

This is a substantial discount when comparing the service’s typical price tag of $9.99 per month.

This $8 discount will be in place for three months. Following this timeframe, the plan is then set to auto-renew at its normal price. Taking advantage of this temporary offer would save subscribers $18 over 90 days.

Although no soccer matches are featured on Disney+, the service is popular for its wide range of content. This currently includes highly-rated shows such as Doctor Who, The Acolyte, Percy Jackson and the Olympics, as well as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Along with these programs, there is even more anticipated content set to hit the streaming service. Inside Out 2, which hit theaters earlier this summer, will be available on Disney+ beginning on October 2nd. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is also scheduled to be on the streaming service just head of Halloween on October 30th.

Recent poll suggests Disney+ users are tired of price increases

The temporary discounted price of Disney+ could be a direct response to a recent survey. Back in August, a poll reported on by Forbes suggested that many American are getting fed up with high streaming prices.

In fact, the survey showed that Disney+ users were the most frustrated with price hikes. 44% of polled users claimed that they would cancel the service if the fees soon increased.

This was a higher figure than any other streaming service.

ESPN+, which currently has a plethora of soccer content, also felt the heat from the survey as well. The poll suggested that 35% of the sports streaming service’s users would consider canceling their plans if prices went up. This could very well be a bad omen for the company. ESPN+ will increase to $11.99 beginning in mid-October.

Photo credit: IMAGO / SOPA Images