The 2024 September international break is a particularly dry one for fans of club soccer. Traditionally, soccer fans get to look forward to fantastic matchups between the top nations across the world. Granted, there is CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying and the UEFA Nations League. Yet, only a few of these games jump off the page.

Even though the top leagues in Europe are on hiatus, other leagues are still providing great games for fans of club soccer. That comes with a focus on the United States, including both men’s and women’s competitions. As these leagues do not adhere to the FIFA men’s international club calendar, games roll on unaffected in leagues like Major League Soccer, the NWSL and the USL Super League. This week, there are several games that are worth circling.

Therefore, if you want to stay away from international soccer, we have some suggestions for you down below.

Top club games during September international break

Angel City vs Seattle Reign

Although not a traditional rivalry, Angel City and the Seattle Reign present a battle between two of the strongest clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Seattle Reign has been able to capture more measurable success. Last season, Seattle finished as the runner-up in the NWSL Cup Playoffs. A year before that, Seattle had the best regular-season record in the NWSL. Playing in just its third season, Angel City is still trying to reach the playoffs for the first time. A win over Seattle, which is struggling this season, could put the side into the playoff picture.

Angel City hosts the Seattle Reign on Friday at 10 p.m. ET with coverage on Amazon Prime Video.

Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns

As for two teams currently in the NWSL Playoffs, the Washington Spirit hosts the Portland Thorns at 12:30 p.m. ET. Only the Orlando Pride has a better record this season in NWSL than the Washington Spirit. Led by Ballon d’Or finalist Trinity Rodman, Washington has been flying this season. However, the Portland Thorns are looking for form. Three losses in the side’s last five games have curtailed an otherwise comfortable season for Portland. The Thorns have only missed the playoffs once, so expectations are high for Portland.

Also, you can watch this game on the CBS over-the-air TV channel. CBS has made a conscious effort to put more games on its broadcast channel, and this game is the latest to fit that mold. Of course, fans can also stream the game on Paramount+ should they prefer to do that.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

San Diego Wave vs. North Carolina Courage

This game has one major point of significance. This is the final game in the career of Alex Morgan. The USWNT sensation, who scored the fifth-most goals all time for the American women, announced her retirement from soccer. She is playing her last game before retirement against the North Carolina Courage. If one is wondering why Morgan is retiring in the middle of the season, it is because she is now pregnant with her second child.

That game kicks off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NWSL+.

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders

In terms of Major League Soccer, there is no clear-cut front-runner as the best game of the weekend. Therefore, it is a great opportunity to watch the Columbus Crew. The reigning MLS Cup Champion recently earned plaudits from Opta as the top team in Major League Soccer. Currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus can lose the gap with FC Cincinnati. However, for security purposes, Columbus can clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. That happens if Columbus wins and either New England or the New York Red Bulls lose.

Seattle is currently eighth in the MLS Western Conference and attaining that seventh spot is major. In the MLS playoffs, the eighth and ninth teams in each conference have a playoff against one another to reach the playoffs proper. There is a backlog of teams on 40 points, including Seattle, looking to lock up a spot in the playoffs. With seven games left for most teams, time is ticking in this race. Columbus hosts Seattle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coverage is MLS Season Pass.

Houston Dynamo vs LAFC

Houston is one of those teams that has its eye on Seattle in eighth. Only separated by a one-goal differential, Houston is in that race for the playoffs. The challenge in front of the Dynamo is LAFC, one of the best teams in MLS this season and for the last couple of seasons. LAFC is second in the MLS Western Conference. Yet, LAFC has other things in mind. It trails the LA Galaxy by five points for first in the Western Conference. Yet, LAFC has played three fewer games. Therefore, this game is an opportunity for both clubs. Fans can tune into MLS Season Pass at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch the Houston Dynamo play LAFC.

Lexington vs Tampa Bay Sun

Looking back to women’s soccer, the September international break may give club soccer fans a chance to check out the inaugural season of the USL Super League. This Division One league has played just a handful of games, but the response has been fantastic so far. The Tampa Bay Sun has drawn both of its games thus far, while Lexington drew its only game. This is also the first home game for Lexington in its history. Attendance should be strong at the 7,500-seat stadium.

World Soccer Talk has full coverage of all the games at both club and international levels during the September window.

PHOTOS: IMAGO