As the UEFA Champions League prepares to usher in a new era with an expanded format, the European governing body finds itself at risk of a lawsuit due to its draw. The introduction of a new “league phase” for its three club competitions this season has sparked controversy. Thus, Chilean sports consultant Leandro Shara has threatened to sue UEFA, per a report by The New York Times.

The reason? “Unauthorized and unfair use” of what he claims is his intellectual property. Shara alleges that the new format closely resembles a hybrid of the Swiss model system used in chess tournaments. In fact, he assures that it was his creation and should be credited as such.

This season, the Champions League is expanding from 32 to 36 teams, prompting significant changes to its structure. A more intricate league phase has superseded the classic group stage, which has been an integral part of the tournament since 1991. This new format divides the 36 teams into four pots of nine; with each team playing two opponents from each pot, both home and away. The top eight teams from this stage will advance directly to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, the teams ranked ninth to 24th will face off in play-offs for the remaining spots.

Unlike the Swiss system, where matchups are redrawn after each round based on results, the Champions League’s version will have teams’ eight opponents pre-determined by a computer. This approach has drawn both excitement and skepticism from fans and stakeholders alike. Some see it as an opportunity for more high-profile matchups in the early stages; others are concerned about the potential for an overly complicated and less engaging tournament.

Why is the Champions League in hot water with law?

Leandro Shara, the man behind the legal challenge, argues that the new format is a direct appropriation of his intellectual property. He claims that he developed this hybrid system and presented it to UEFA multiple times over the last decade; even providing case studies and documents to support its implementation. Per The Athletic, he has worked with soccer authorities in Chile and Peru to apply this format in their competitions; further solidifying his ownership of the concept.

Shara has issued a cease-and-desist notice to UEFA, demanding that the organization publicly acknowledge his role in developing the format. He has also requested that UEFA allow him and his colleagues from his company, MatchVision, to attend the draw ceremony and speak to the media about the format. Additionally, Shara is pushing for a commercial agreement with UEFA to formalize the use of his system.

If the governing body does not comply with his demands, Shara has threatened to initiate legal action. In fact, it could potentially disrupt the competitions in one or more countries where UEFA member associations are based.

New approach for draw ceremony

The upcoming draw ceremony for the Champions League in Monaco will reflect the changes brought about by the new format. Computers will do a lot of the work, instead of the old-fashioned way of picking teams out of glass bowls. This change is necessary due to the complexity of the new format; it would otherwise make the draw a lengthy and cumbersome affair. The use of automated software, developed in the UK, will expedite the process, though the manual drawing of teams will still take place on stage for ceremonial purposes.

This year’s draw will be different not only in format but also in the heightened security measures implemented by UEFA. Concerned about potential cyber threats, UEFA has installed two backup software systems and enlisted the services of Ernst and Young for auditing.

Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto